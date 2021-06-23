Google Photos Welcomes to the World of Self-Hosted Photo Management in 2020





Welcome to Google’s new price range for Google Photos.

A web interface familiar to photo users.

Google Photos Storage Management Tool.

Google Photos once offered unlimited image storage. It was glory.

Not surprisingly, this service has a huge user base.

Today, more than 1 billion people rely on Google Photos, uploading an astounding 28 billion photos and videos every week, on top of the more than 4 trillion already uploaded. — David Lieb (@dflieb) November 11, 2020

Take more pictures than ever before. According to InfoTrends, the growth of this segment is explosive, with more than 1.4 trillion photos taken last year. This is an increase from 1 trillion in 2017. The videos are pretty much the same, with YouTube uploading about 500 hours of video per minute to the platform in recent years.

Finding a solution to organize and keep these precious memories safe is more important than ever, and solving them is becoming an increasingly important issue. Pictures depict special moments, unreproducible memories and events. They are irreplaceable and exist primarily only digitally. For this reason, few categories of data are suitable for free and open self-hosted solutions.

Purists argue that your photo is yours and, no matter what, you need to own it in full resolution forever. Pragmatists argue that purity is not important as long as the export tool is good enough. But for many everyday photo service users, it’s all an academic thought experiment, and most people use Google Photos. The service passed 1 billion users two years ago. (By the way, exporting with Google Photos means using Google Takeout. At the time of writing this article, I was waiting for the requested data for 7 days.)

But this month, many Internet users will resume their options. After June 1, 2021, new photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos will start counting in your Google Storage quota. Space that previously felt endless is limited on some accounts. Existing high-quality photos and videos are outside the scope of this change, but many people, including myself, are thinking of alternatives to this move.

Specifically, I’ve been thinking about alternatives to self-hosted photo management, especially those that use web apps.

Engagement rules

Photo management is a topic Jaguar note, which means it varies from person to person. For example, the needs of professional photographers are separate from the needs of people who take selfies on their mobile phones.

Each of the following apps has its strengths and weaknesses. At the time of writing, I think it’s unlikely that you’ll find the magical option of “one size for everything.” However, stitching together several apps can provide a consistent workflow and reduce the pain of leaving Google Photos.

You can also see it as an opportunity to throw away Google Photos. Try the following tools to help you get started with the world of self-hosted photo management and get to know the most exciting Google Photos choices. This space is evolving rapidly, so it’s a good idea to use the demos provided by most projects to evaluate your app yourself before proceeding.

I deliberately ignore desktop-focused apps such as Adobe Lightroom, Darktable, and digiKam. After all, Google Photos is a web app, so the software we test here follows the same paradigm.

There are countless examples of mainstream applications and services that are obsolete or rely on once free features behind paywalls (I saw Ars’ ongoing “Google Kills Product” series. is there?). Therefore, for many self-hosters, using what is open source is a basic requirement. The self-hosting solidarity show today will also focus primarily on open source software.

Is Google Photos really good?

Perhaps you reached this point in a story inspired by the “fall” of Google Photos and simply thought of yourself as “good ridiculous.” But there’s a reason why Google Photos has become the de facto photo management software for many since its launch in 2015.

Google Photos does most of what most people want from this type of software, and it’s reasonably good and easy to do.

Google Photos has features such as searchable object and face recognition, album support, automatic backup from mobile devices, and easy photo sharing with fine-grained permissions. This service supports photos, live photos and videos all in the same way. And by allowing people to search the growing library by date, place, object, or person, Google solved the organizational problem in one fell swoop.

Google’s large scale makes this almost possible. This allows companies to train machine learning algorithms to pinpoint the difference between “mountains” and “trees” and to learn the faces in pictures with those algorithms. However, Google’s scale also raises questions about privacy. According to the company, “privacy is central to all our activities” and we do not use data from personal products such as Gmail, Drive, Calendars, or Photos for advertising purposes. But some people wonder what Google is using that data for. In addition, metadata is often more powerful than the data itself.

“Many people rely on Google Photos, so it’s important to be able to serve them over the long term,” Google Photos product leader David Lieb wrote on Twitter last fall. I’d like to believe that Google Photos will come out in 50 years, but given Google’s track record of product killings, it feels like a dangerous bet.

Yes, Google Photos is good. But can you trust the data? And does the service exist as long as we need it? How much does it cost? These are the lenses that help users start considering self-hosting solutions.

