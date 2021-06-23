Instagram’s latest test mixes “suggested posts” into your feed and keeps scrolling – TechCrunch





The era of scrolling to the end of Instagram feeds seems to be nearing its end. After adding an algorithm suggestion at the bottom of the app last year, Instagram is running a test that connects more recommended posts from unfollowed accounts with the one you’re doing.

In the next few days, the company will begin testing the “suggested post” extension and scatter its content through regular feeds. Currently, if you scroll through all the content of the users you follow and press the “You’re all caught” message that the app implemented in 2018, you’ll see recommended posts at the bottom of Instagram. With the accounts you follow, you rarely encounter that message or Instagram recommendations.

In addition to increasing the prominence of suggested posts, Instagram will test options that allow users to “snooze” features and remove them from the feed for 30 days. Test participants can provide feedback if they aren’t interested in a particular post, but it seems they can’t permanently disable the suggested post in the feed.

The proposed post extension involves a way to shape what the user sees by managing things of interest such as cats, makeup, basketball, and more. If you’ve seen enough cats, you can switch that interest off or tell Instagram that you don’t want to see those poor cats from the beginning when the next cat appears.

A Facebook spokesperson described the proposed post extension to TechCrunch as an “extension” in the Instagram feed, and the recommended ratio of these algorithms to posts from followed accounts is how someone makes the app. He said it depends on whether you use it.

The test was only deployed to a small number of users in English-speaking countries, but the company did not specify the number of accounts involved.

Experiments may not be the final product, but from the way the wind is blowing on Facebook these days, it looks pretty likely. As mentioned earlier, Instagram and its parent company Facebook will give you more control over your behavior in addictive apps with infamous designs in 2018, such as “You’re all caught” messages and tracking methods. Introduced some. Time spent.

While these tools weren’t a big change for businesses that generally value keeping people glued to their services (and their ads), Facebook is at least mildly self-aware of conversations about social media addiction. The high-tech world of the time showed that.

In 2020, Facebook seems to have raised these concerns with humor. Instagram feels the heat from TikTok’s supernaturally well-tuned endless algorithm feed and fast-growing success. As has been the case many times in the past, the company is trying to shift its own identity to chase after threatening competitors, rather than continuing the course or trying something new.

The new way the suggested posts work is just a test for now, but mixing algorithm suggestions into posts and feeds from the accounts you follow is a pretty big change to the main way the app works. Brings. Currently, if people really want an endless Instagram experience,[探索]Go to the tab or scroll past the “caught up” message. There is no doubt that many people can stop boredom and impair their mental health.

However, under testing, you will not be able to use Instagram to keep up with only the accounts that you are personally interested in, whether you are a friend, a local vendor, or an influencer of your choice. Instagram wants to inject more of what you want to see, or what the company believes you want to see, but you don’t know that yet.

The end result may not be so noticeable to people who are already following a huge number of accounts and rarely reach the end of the feed, but this while providing Instagram with a way to keep people. Make your app longer while serving more ads that are farther away from the original product at the time.

