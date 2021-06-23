Crazy wireless cameras that you can see your phone anywhere are still down to $ 29 on Amazon – BGR





If you’ve just come across BGR deals while searching for Prime Day deals, we hope you’ve found the previous articles useful. Now, in addition to all the super-popular products we’ve covered, we’ll show you a little secret that our audience has known for years. It’s probably a niche product you’ve never heard of, but it’s so popular that it’s almost certain to sell out during the significant price cuts on Prime Day. We often call it a crazy wireless camera that smartphones can see everywhere, returning to the cheapest price ever. This is one of Prime Day’s most popular purchases among the audience each year.

The bad news is that inventories continue to grow, but the good news is that even if you could catch it on Amazon, it’s still the lowest price ever on Prime Day!

Believe it or not, Amazon still has a lot of Prime Day deals. Yes, Prime Day ended yesterday. However, many third-party sellers have not yet returned prices to normal. The remaining hottest Prime Day 2021 deals include:

The best-selling myQ smart garage door opener for just $ 16.98 (plus $ 40 credit for Amazon Key promotion), the latest Nest Thermostat for the lowest price ever, the popular Windows 10 laptop and 128GB microSDXC Bundled for just $ 219.99, a stunning Sony 4K smart TV $ 600 discount, an Apple Watch Series 6 discount of $ 80, an Apple 10.2 inch iPad for $ 299, the latest Roku Express 4K + for $ 29.99, and two more Two Roku deals, a $ 160 discount on the Roomba i3 + robot vacuum that empties when cleaning is complete, and the TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plug, each at the lowest price ever at $ 6.07, as much as a smartphone. Incredible 2K camera drone coupon code PDP6DEAL that folds small for just $ 59.39, a great new smart light switch with Echo Dot for hands-free Alexa commands, coupon code I23B4U6N for just $ 21.15, popular Yeedi K600 robot cleaning The machine sells for just $ 89.99. You can also get the stunning YABER Pro V7 Portable Home Theater Projector. It usually costs $ 600 and sells for $ 299.99. This is even cheaper than Prime Day.

In addition to that, there is another very popular deal that we need to talk to you.

The Depstech WF010 Borescope is best described as a crazy wireless camera that allows your iPhone or Android device to see almost everything inside. Simply meander the semi-rigid tube to anything and the WF010 will send a live video feed to your mobile phone. You can record video and capture still images. You can also use attachments such as small hooks to help you pick up jewelry and keys from tight spaces. A great accessory at hand, it sold for $ 28.85 instead of $ 36 on Prime Day 2021.

This is the lowest price ever for this model and it’s tremendous value. Incredibly, it’s still listed on Amazon at that price! All other Depstech borescopes have sold out or have returned to their regular list prices, so the deal is undoubtedly closed soon. Do not miss it!

