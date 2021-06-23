Can Google and Apple install apps remotely on their mobile phones?





Google has the ability to install apps remotely on your smartphone without explicit permission or notification. This is a lesson from the misleading rollout of “Mass Notify” in June 2021. But how does it work? And what about Apple’s iPhone?

On Android, MassNotify arrived automatically

Deploying MassNotify is beneficial. According to user reports, the MassNotify COVID-19 exposure notification app was automatically installed on many Android smartphones around June 19, 2021. The app seems to have been automatically installed on almost all Android smartphones and some Android smartphones in Massachusetts. More than that.

“I believe in the purpose of this app, but it’s very disturbing to install it without notice,” one user wrote in a review of the app on the Google Play store. The app doesn’t even have an app icon that tells the user that it’s installed.

Google told news website 9to5Google that the automatic installation of the app was intentional and the app wouldn’t do anything unless the user chose to enable it.

This is especially strange because COVID-19 exposure apps in other states don’t seem to work this way. If the user chooses to enable contact notification, all other apps will be installed.

So under what circumstances does Google install apps remotely on smartphones? Did Google audit the app’s code for security issues before distributing the app? Google doesn’t say much, but it’s clear that Google has the ability to install Android apps remotely.

You can also install the app remotely

Google doesn’t install apps remotely and silently on Android like this, but you can install apps remotely on your Android smartphone.

If you access the Google Play store site and log in with the same account that you logged in with Android, you will see the app’s store page.[インストール]You can push it to your smartphone using the button. Your phone’s Play Store will begin downloading and installing the selected app.

Unlike the situation around MassNotify, this is not silent. You will be notified during the installation of the app.

Can Apple install apps remotely on the iPhone?

We don’t know that Apple installed the iPhone app remotely on someone’s phone like this. In fact, the iPhone behaves a little differently. To install the iPhone app, you need to go to the iPhone App Store and install the app. You can’t use your Apple ID to sign in to a web browser and click a button to install the app remotely, as you can with Android.

Obviously, you can install the app with an operating system update

Of course, operating system updates allow you to install new apps on your device. You can install the new version of iOS for iPhone and find new apps such as Apple Watch app and Apple News app. You can install the new Android update and find the new Google app on your smartphone.

However, we are not aware that third-party apps not created by Google or Apple are installed this way. In particular, it’s nothing more than a regular operating system update.

Both companies can remotely remove apps

It’s worth noting that both Google and Apple can remotely remove apps from their phones if needed. This feature was created to protect your device from malware. If a terrible malicious app breaks into Google Play or Apple’s App Store and is downloaded by millions of people, both companies want a kill switch that can be switched to remotely disable the app.

Google has remotely removed malicious Android apps in the past. In fact, Google is removing malicious Chrome extensions remotely from the Google Chrome browser.

We know that Apple can remotely disable apps installed on the iPhone, but as of June 2021, we are not aware that Apple is using this feature.

It doesn’t seem that Windows 10 PCs are very different

Of course, the problem with remotely installed apps isn’t limited to smartphones. These also occur on Windows 10. Design firm FTDI has repeatedly used Windows Update to push drivers to “brick” (disable) counterfeit hardware.

Apps like Candy Crush, Facebook and FarmVille will continue to pop up on your Windows 10 PC, whether you need them or not.

Windows 10 has been teaching this lesson to PC users for years. It’s a Microsoft PC, not yours. Microsoft will install what you need.

More importantly: technical ability or culture?

That said, if a company like Apple can’t install apps remotely, or if Apple seems to be unable to install apps remotely on the iPhone at this time, the company has a small operating system. Updates may be published. The company has the ability to do this.

That operating system update will probably be installed automatically — after all, these automatic updates are good for security purposes.

Perhaps more important is corporate culture. Instead of asking if the company can install the app remotely on the device, you should ask if the company has a history of installations.

Both Google and Microsoft install third-party apps remotely without your consent. Apple hasn’t done that yet — not yet.

Then again, Apple once added the U2 album to everyone’s iTunes library. No one is perfect.

