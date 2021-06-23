The latest trailer for the Great Ace Attorney Chronicle provides a more detailed look





It was in April of this year that Capcom first revealed that the Great Ace Attorney Chronicles had arrived in the United States. At that time, we were peeking into what the game offered. This time, Capcom has released a trailer that goes into more detail about not only core gameplay, but also some new gameplay mechanics.

Please see the trailer below before proceeding.

As shown in the trailer, the player acts as an ambitious lawyer named Ryunosuke Naruto. For those who wonder, he is the ancestor of the court legend, Phoenix Wright. Helping him resolve the case are his legal aid, Mikatoba Susato, and London’s great detective Harlock Shormes.

Core gameplay

The core gameplay of Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is pretty much what fans of the series can expect. That is, investigation and court battle. In the investigation, players look at the crime scene, collect evidence, talk to witnesses, and look for clues.

Players are looking forward to the Dance of Deduction teaming up with Sholmes. Great detectives tend to draw strange conclusions, and it’s up to the player to modify Sholmes to dig up the truth.

On the other hand, in a court battle, players need to make their claims, present evidence, and ask important witnesses in order to get an acquittal verdict. A new feature is a summation review that requires players to identify inconsistencies in the jury’s statements in order to proceed with the proceedings.

Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on July 27th. The game is available in two versions: Standalone and Ace Attorney Collection, which includes Ace Attorney Chronicle and Ace Attorney Trilogy. This gives you access to a total of 5 games.

Pre-orders will be available and you will be rewarded by the vault. It features 25 additional works of art for the gallery and 29 additional music for the auditorium.

Are you ready to solve the mystery?

