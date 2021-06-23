How Microsoft Beats PS5: Conflict-Free Cloud





Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, etc .: None of these are the final forms of cloud gaming. We had one great opportunity to market ourselves as a next-generation game ahead of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but we haven’t seen any signs of a big blow yet.

I think it’s because there is too much friction.

Before you buy a $ 60 game for your cloud gaming platform or sign up for a subscription, you might ask yourself:

Does cloud gaming work for me too? What if I don’t have enough connections? What if I don’t have enough home network equipment? What if I’m too far from the server? Is there a game you really want to play in this cloud service? Is there enough to justify the monthly fee? Do developers bother to port the game? Does it work the same as if I bought a console or PC? Do I need a special controller or dongle to play on my TV? Do you exceed the data limit? Can I play with friends who are renting on this particular cloud platform? If the game loses the distribution contract or shuts down the server, will the game be completely inaccessible? Do I have to wait in line to play the game? Can I access an existing save file? How about a stop? Are they hiding how well these games work? What if the tech company suddenly decides they don’t want to be a gaming company or goes bankrupt?

That’s a lot of uncertainty! But it doesn’t have to be like this.

The reason these answers are important is that today’s businesses generally ask you to make a choice. Is this where I want to play games? Need to invest money in the cloud? The overall point of the cloud is that it can be played anywhere, so it’s a bit ridiculous. Don’t worry about where to watch your next Netflix movie or YouTube video? Just tap to see.

Maybe the game Netflix is ​​actually like Netflix

One day, if there is a proper business model, it may also be the mechanism of cloud gaming. You pay for the content, not the locale. Simply sign up for a Netflix-like subscription filled with games that run on all platforms in the sun, and its quality is always accessible so that the quality of your Netflix stream flows automatically. Dynamically adjusted to quantity Adjust when the rest of the household begins to occupy bandwidth.

Sure, games don’t feel as comfortable on the phone as modern consoles and gaming PCs, but you don’t have to think about whether locals are better than the cloud. If a company understands economics, it’s probably possible to get both at the same time.

The game is already starting to work this way. Dynamic frame rate and resolution goals are common in major console and PC games, where the game’s graphics are automatically adjusted to keep the action smooth. Microsoft, on the other hand, supports the idea that one copy of the game may be enough to play across consoles, PCs, and the cloud. Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and its Xbox PlayAnywhere and Smart Delivery initiatives offer digital copies of the latest Microsoft-only games for Xbox, Windows PC, and the cloud on a one-month subscription, often saving money. I will.

Launching the next game on the Microsoft Xbox One may only give you the limited power of its latest generation of game consoles, but switching to the Xbox Series X shows clearer graphics and higher frame rates. (Assuming the developer has published the following game) -gen patch). You can do even more with the powerful Windows Gaming Rig. Games can be extended to a variety of hardware, as they have spanned multiple generations of PC graphics cards for the past 20 years.

Cloud games can also be extended. Microsoft will also include xCloud on older Xboxes such as the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X, allowing these boxes to leverage the Xbox Series X-grade servers to play next-generation games such as the Microsoft Flight Simulator. I announced that it will be. It’s a bit like pasting a more powerful GPU into your machine. In addition, Microsoft is currently pursuing a native cloud game that can theoretically harness the power of multiple Xboxes at the same time, unleashing an experience that would not be possible without it.

However, with cloud gaming, you can also extend the game to suit your situation. This is a bit like the Netflix quality auto-tuning mentioned above.

This may seem interesting. Apple App Store rules now allow you to stream games from your own Xbox on your own local network to your iPhone using a dedicated iOS app, but over the internet, server rack. In any case, you control your Xbox remotely from your phone’s magic window over a Wi-Fi connection and play games with your Microsoft account, but Apple doesn’t treat them the same.

This week I analyzed Apple’s new rules that would allow Microsoft xCloud and Google Stadia to the App Store.

Spoilers Note: They don’t. https://t.co/LbdEBAZdBN

Sean Hollister (@ StarFire2258) September 18, 2020

But Microsoft is quietly working on a single app that runs both, which makes a lot of sense. If your phone can choose to connect to the Xbox Series X in the server rack or the Xbox Series X at home, the app is the most powerful and reliable for streaming these games. Why don’t you automatically select an expensive computer? Would you like to stream from your gaming PC? Microsoft has allowed Xbox to stream to Windows PCs for years, added local Xbox streaming to the phone, and technically there are ways to stream from Windows to Xbox, but now they are 1 The whole thing is all different ideas within different apps, not two intelligent auto-switches.

This kind of dynamic switching can theoretically help with delay issues as well. Lag claims that it’s a common reason some gamers refuse cloud services and isn’t as responsive as pressing a button on their home console. (That’s often true.) But Amazon began thinking about ways to solve that problem seven years ago: hybrid cloud gaming.

In 2014, Amazon prototyped a tower defense game called The Unmaking. This allows you to quickly and quickly target varistor using the local processing power of your Amazon Fire tablet while generating a huge Lord of the Rings-like army thanks to the cloud.

Microsoft also knows about hybrid games. The Microsoft Flight Simulator company can provide stunning photo-realistic landscapes as you fly around the world. This is because much of that data doesn’t exist on your PC at all. The cloud uses 2 petabytes of storage. And the important thing is that you can play the game without that data. It doesn’t look good.

If you launch Halo in the future on your mobile phone, it will be a perfect copy of Halo. It looks and plays like Halo, but the quality drops significantly until you reach an Xbox, Windows computer, or something fast and reliable. Connection to the cloud. It will then continue to play like Halo, but with a seamless upgrade to next-generation graphics, you’ll be able to play from where it left off on a different screen. (The last bit is that Google Stadia is already doing pretty well.)

I predict that the company that eventually sells me on cloud gaming will never sell me on cloud gaming. It just sells the game you should have bought, and it adds the ability to play with all your friends wherever you like, assuming Sony is playing the ball. The secret is to make sure you have these games. Large platform owners like Microsoft have the advantage of being able to burn streaming rights into contracts that developers have signed for display on the console. This is what Microsoft had planned and may have already started running. You may also have discovered that Valve was running a few years ago.

Epicv. According to documents unearthed during Apple’s trial, Microsoft has clearly requested support for xCloud.

However, this is not the only advance in cloud gaming. Another way to sell cloud gaming to gamers is the first way Sony-owned Gaikai did. We use the cloud to provide free game demos that you can play right in your browser the moment you click on an ad. You can choose to buy the game or pay more time when it’s complete. As a feature of xCloud, Microsoft is making fun of trying it out before downloading.

Nor does it mean that one day a bold developer releases a cloud game without telling anyone that it’s actually running in the cloud, and later reveals that it’s playing on a server. I think. Due to the tyranny of illegal internet data caps, it is not currently feasible in the United States, but probably elsewhere. It’s been a PR stunt for years, and perhaps it can convince the world that this technology actually works only once.

The day someone can pull it off, you will know that the time for cloud gaming has really come.

