Australian law may force Facebook, Google to remove content





The Australian Government has passed legislation to reduce cyber abuse, allowing social media platforms such as Facebook Inc. and Google to remove harmful material or fine $ 415,000 within 24 hours. ..

The online security bill will also require Internet service companies to provide identity and contract information about abusers on their platforms. The bill was created in response to a terrorist attack livestreamed in New Zealand in 2019, empowering the country’s eSafety Commissioner to quickly block websites.

“The law is more powerful for eSafety commissioners to crack down on cyberbullying of children, toxic online abuse, harmful content, and non-consensual sharing of intimate images,” Paul Fletcher said in a statement Wednesday. Provide authority. ” He said the bill would come into force in six months.

Trudeau party passes bill to regulate social media and streaming

The bill strengthens penalties for online abuse and harassment, including up to five years in prison. The law also requires businesses to maintain an updated online content scheme to do more to keep users safe online, allowing eSafety Commissioners to provide harmful types of online content. Give the app store the right to request that you remove the product you want.

Concerns about overkill

Opponents, including the Australian Greens, say the bill needs to be rushed through and re-drafted without proper scrutiny. “No matter what an individual says, there is too much room to censor Australian communications,” a nonprofit organization at Electronic Frontiers Australia wrote in a March 2 submission.

US Internet giants are taking a more supportive approach to the law than they are against the government’s push to force news payments. The law, passed earlier this year, has prompted businesses to negotiate struggles to draw concessions. Facebook at some point protested and blocked news on the Australian platform.

Facebook says it has widespread support for online abuse initiatives, but is concerned about over-regulation by extending cyberbullying removal requests to private messages.

“It’s very important not to put requirements across the digital ecosystem that only large, mature companies can reasonably comply with,” Twitter Inc. said, putting a nuisance on small players. Expressed concern about.

Google at Alphabet Inc. has urged the government to narrow the scope of action as it may impose removal responsibilities on cloud and web infrastructure providers.

“Requesting the removal of a single piece of content from the eSafety Commissioner may require cloud infrastructure and platform service providers to remove the entire customer’s website, which is not recommended. “Masu,” the company wrote in its submission. To the government.

— With the support of Yoolim Lee

(Updates to reflect the bill have passed Congress)

