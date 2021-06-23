“Arma: Cold War Assault” is now free on Steam and GOG





“Arma: Cold War Assault”, or, for purists, “Operation Flashpoint: Cold War Crisis” has been one of the most famous cult classic games since the early days of PC games. And now it’s available for free as part of the 20th Anniversary.

RockPaperShotgun reports that the game is now free on Steam and GOG, and users can get classic titles from Bohemia Interactive. The game has been 20 years since the original “Operation Flashpoint” title was released in 2001. Though considered a relatively confusing and buggy game, it was also welcomed as an amazing title at the time.

Visit the Arma: Cold War Assault Steam page now and get it alone or as part of the Arma 20th Anniversary Bundle that includes all mainline Arma games. The Cold War Assault is also part of the Arma X: Anniversary Edition bundle, and at the time of this writing, the limited-time offer will end in about 24 hours. So grab it now!

When it comes to GOG, it’s the only place where you can get the game without heavy DRM. For more information, please visit the GOG page. Here you can also get some perks during your check-out.

As part of the 20th anniversary, several developers from the old studio that created the original “Flashpoint” game streamed live on YouTube, and the team recollected the good old days and played a few rounds. did. “Arma: Cold War Attack.” If you’re a big fan of the “Arma” series and have been around since the heyday of the early 2000s, be sure to check it out.

“Alma: Cold War Attack” and a realistic portrayal of war in video games

It’s a very understatement to say that the “Alma” franchise is the only video game series in the industry that portrays modern warfare in the most realistic way possible.

Bohemia Interactive, the latest release of the free booty shooter “Vigor”, is the best when it comes to creating games like “Arma: Cold War Assault” (a game that people informally call “combat simulators”). I’m one of the developers. .. And they were praised for giving gamers a relatively accurate depiction of being a lone soldier in the war.

Unlike Call of Duty, Battlefield, and other mainline titles on the market these days, the “Alma” game is more than “shoot the bad guys.” In this game series, you command a squad of fully armed troops, adopt different strategies across a large battlefield (some are actually larger than most modern games), and historically accurate combat. Drive the aircraft a fair amount.

Some games were actually thought to be realistic. In 2018, a Russian press mistakenly mistaken the gameplay footage of Arma 3 for the actual footage of the battle in Syria.

If you’re looking for something different than just “shooting the bad guys,” Bohemia Interactive is the game for you. So grab it while you can!

