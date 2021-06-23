Tech Group Calls Biden Admin for GWAC Reform – MeriTalk





The Alliance for Digital Innovation (ADI), a technology industry group aimed at helping governments shape innovation, has called on the Biden administration to consider seven recommendations regarding government-wide acquisition agreements (GWACs). I will. The administration builds a better agenda.

In a white paper sent to the White House, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Office of Management and Procurement, the group describes existing GWAC restrictions, such as how vehicles exclude companies rather than include new skills and abilities. did.

GWAC acts as a tool for inter-ministerial acquisition and is used by federal agencies to purchase IT solutions, pre-competitive, multiple award-winning, indefinite delivery, indefinite (IDIQ) This is a contract. Inter-ministerial acquisitions include requesting agencies that require requirements and service agencies that provide acquisition and support. The idea is that the requesting agency benefits from the expertise and capabilities of the service agency, while the service agency benefits from improved pricing and negotiable terms and conditions.

For clarity, GWAC is an important tool in the acquisition ecosystem. However, because the focus is often on IT acquisitions, management can quickly become obsolete, making it difficult to adapt to the rapid pace of technological progress in the commercial industry, ADI wrote. I will. The construction and management of these critical vehicles will need to evolve over time to meet the emerging context of technological advances and accelerate access to innovation by governments.

Here are seven ADI recommendations for improving GWAC results and performance:

Focus on the most relevant metrics. Reduces the administrative burden. Expand industry involvement. Take advantage of commercial use cases. Improves onboarding and offboarding. Create a training program to support new entrants. Revise the philosophy of team contracts and joint ventures.

ADI said that to get the most out of GWAC, we need to focus on access to innovation rather than prioritizing current policies for commoditization and harmony.

Members of the innovation industry association include some of the most well-known names in the technology industry, including Adobe, AWS, Google Cloud, Salesforce, and Zscaler.

