Google is discounting Stadia controllers for some Chromecast owners





If you own a Chromecast on Google TV, it could be a treat in the form of a discounted Stadia controller. According to a new report from 9To5Google, some Chromecasts with Google TV owners are receiving email offers to buy Stadia controllers at a lower price.

This isn’t true for everyone who owns a new Chromecast. It may depend on when Google started sending these. This promotion may be part of Google’s launch of Stadia on Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV devices.

It will be officially released today. So if you own a new Chromecast, be aware of one of those emails.

Chromecast owners can buy Stadia controller at 50% off

Stadia controllers are not always cheap. Therefore, whenever Google throws a discount, it’s worth taking advantage of it as much as possible. That’s when you’re totally interested in playing games through Stadia.

The retail price of the controller is usually $ 69. So at half price, the new price is honestly $ 34.50. You have the option to purchase one of the three colors available. This includes wasabi, just black, and cleary white options.

You must also use the link provided in the email. You can’t afford to pay the promotional price simply by visiting the Google Store and proceeding to purchase your controller. Believe in us. I tried it.

It’s also worth remembering that you don’t need a Stadia controller to play games via Chromecast on Google TV. When Google announced that the app was finally coming, we confirmed that it could be played using other types of controllers. New Xbox wireless controller and more.

Benefits must be available by July 30th

If you are interested in this promotion and have already received or plan to receive any of the promotion emails, please purchase your controller as soon as possible.

This offer is only available for a very short period of time. The offer will expire at 11:59 pm GMT on July 20th, or will be a little over a month as soon as it is out of stock. Pay attention to the date and time, as Google probably won’t run out of stock on your Stadia controller.

