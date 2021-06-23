Warzone patch stops killer door on that truck





Call of Duty: Warzone players recently discovered an interesting bug. A locked door in a salt mine rampaged, recklessly killing a nearby defenseless player. Raven Software has released a patch that keeps the door off track. Some of the other fixes that the patch makes include the powerful MG82 nerf.

It was a bug that players found the killer door, but there was a lot of theory as to why it was malfunctioning in the first place. Some believed it was part of the mysterious red door that appeared at the beginning of Season 4. Doors that can appear anywhere on the map allow players to move quickly to different locations, but due to their unpredictable nature, they didn’t know where they were. After all. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case. The door is now a normal part of the landscape.

The developers also decided to undermine the MG 82 because it did not act as a short to medium range light machine gun as intended. With this change, it doesn’t feel like a powerful LMG, it feels like a weapon. All these nerfs and the rest of the changes can be found in the patch notes below.

Call of Duty: War Zone July 22nd Patch Note Update Some Thoughts on Gameplay Parks We’re all the way from a change perspective to provide a fair and responsive counterplay option to Dead Silence I’m looking for. Such decisions should be made with caution, especially considering how other aspects of the game can be destabilized. We can’t promise anything at this time, but we’ll share the details as we get closer to the right solution. WEAPONS Light Machine GunsMG 82 (BOCW) Maximum damage reduced from 30 to 29 Minimum damage reduced from 28 to 27 Maximum damage range reduced by 20% Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.3 to 1.2 Top chest multiplier reduced from 1.1 to 1 Extremity multiplier Decreased from 1 9 Increased vertical and horizontal recoil The MG82 (BOCW) is assumed to be a short to medium range light machine gun for relatively fast operability, maneuverability and rate of fire. Was there. However, although the recoil was negligible, it also retained many powerful LMG characteristics such as damage profile, bullet velocity, and magazine size. These factors combined to create one of the most dominant weapons to land on Verdansk. Don’t be fooled by the magnitude of these changes. The MG 82 is expected to remain viable as the damage per magazine and rate of fire are still top class. Submachine Gun Nail Gun (BOCW) Pay attention to Nail Gun (BOCW). We feel it kills about the bullet faster than we want. With very low rate of fire weapons, they can be at the edge of a balanced razor, and missing a single shot can turn an incredibly fast kill time into one of the slowest in its class. This isn’t the case with current nail guns (BOCW), but if you need additional bullets to kill and nothing else has changed, you’ll probably. Therefore, it may be comparable to the Shotgun TTK, but to ensure that it acts as a highly mobile, short-range fully automatic dominator, the effect diminishes rapidly as the enemy moves away from you. It may push and pull some of its functionality. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where some players would have to restart the game to unlock the Gifted Battle Pass. Fixed an issue where tear skips would not be applied correctly when receiving a Gifted Battle Pass bundle. At the locked control room door of the salt mine, the player died as soon as he touched it. Fixed an issue where players would lose control of the operator after passing through the red door if another player died before while passing through the red door. The QBZ-83 (BOCW) blueprint caused the player to crash.

[Source: Raven Software]

