Wearable Tech Ventures wants to foster an innovation pipeline in workshops and hackathons





Wearable Tech Ventures is a Baltimore-based network that connects innovators, investors and founders to develop wearable technology products, especially women and people of color.

Up to that virtual wearable hackathon. Founder LaKisha Greenwade, scheduled for September 24-26, is hosting a free virtual workshop to enter the wearable technology industry and teach people how to prepare to create during the event. I will.

“There are great opportunities in the field of wearable technology,” says Greenwade. “The reason I say is that in the future, we expect all companies to need some kind of wearable technology on their balance sheets to make a profit.”

If you’re new to wearable technology, consider Apple Watch, Fitbit, and Airpods. By its broadest definition, wearable technology is any technology that goes to your body.

The CompTIA 2021 technology industry outlook predicts that the IT industry as a whole will reach $ 5 trillion in revenue in 2021 and will continue to grow at a rate of 5% annually through 2024, according to data compiled by International Data Corporation. .. It’s not easy to assume that wearable technology innovation will contribute to its growth.

Greenwade’s goal is to bring the community part of that pie by encouraging opportunities to enter and innovate in the technology industry. Her company’s goal is to help create 100 wearable startups, led by traditionally undervalued and undervalued founders, by 2030.

So far, the pipeline designed by Wearable Tech Ventures is a series of virtual camps in partnership with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). Through this program, young people will become ambassadors of wearable technology and will also acquire the skills to support the operation of wearable hackathons.

The camp will be integrated into this summer’s program, along with UMBC’s Choice Program, a non-profit organization through the University’s Schreiber Center whose mission is to free youth from the juvenile justice system and strengthen ties between youth and families. Will be done. Contribute to the community by increasing educational and vocational opportunities.

“Usually when we hear about them in a hackathon, they are at MIT,” says Greenwade. “It’s not really common in the black and brown communities.”

Greenwade feels that more black and brown technicians will be born by training young people to promote these hackathons and bring their knowledge and passion for wearable technology to their peers.

Greenwade said the hackathon’s goal is to “enable participants to innovate in a way that they have support, resources, and ideas that they can buy.”

“There are a lot of tech products and innovators that started their careers because they participated in or won the hackathon,” she said. “I want to introduce and normalize [hackathons] As one aspect of nurturing and promoting geniuses. “

Visit the Wearable Tech Ventures website for a complete schedule of events leading up to the hackathon.

Donte Kirby is a member of the 2020-2021 Corps of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. -30-





