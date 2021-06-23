Cozy Globe Summer Update-But why?Geek community





Developer SpryFox has announced that a summer update for CozyGrove has been released today. Spry Fox has been continuously updating its title since its debut on April 8th and has been praised by the media and content creators.

Cozy Globe is a game about everyday life in an island paradise-it’s a ghost! As a Spirit Scout, it’s your job to help the life expectancy of the inhabitants of Spectrum. Make camps, make friends with your characters, and decorate them to regain color. Explore the forest every day to find new items to craft and areas to explore. Embark on quests linked to relationships with different spirits, decorate and customize your camp, and make the island your own! With procedurally generated changes and a living world to keep the company alive, it’s never fun to do or collect new things. With a little time, a little love, and lots of crafting, you’ll bring color and joy back to Cozy Gloves!

Past patch updates driven by feedback from the Discord and Reddit CozyGrove communities included hundreds of quality of life, balance changes, and bug fixes. Notable changes include increased stack size limits for various items, increased storage available to players early in the game, reduced difficulty for some quests, and significant UI improvements. However, it is not limited to these. However, today’s latest update adds a number of new features and content that significantly enhances the gameplay experience for existing and new players.

According to the press release, the Cozy Globe summer update includes:

New NPB (Unplayable Bear) with new quest types and rewards Catch and drain activities for new creatures Ability to name your pet animals Dozens of new decorations and clothing that are still secret summer events starting in July The item, and the addition of the original song to the new, cozy glove soundtrack for the two new photo standers and most importantly, the player can hug the bear!

