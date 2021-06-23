Free Limited: T-Mobile and Metro OnePlus Nord N200 5G Lands





Bellevue, WA-(Business Wire)-T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the OnePlus Nord N2005G will be available as T-Mobile on T-Mobile and Metro. As you can imagine, Un-carriers are exclusive in the United States. In short, only customers have access to this compelling new device. T-Mobile is also doubling to help upgrade the United States to 5G by offering free offers on both T-Mobile and Metro.

With T-Mobile, new and existing customers will get it for free after receiving a 24-month billing credit. Trade in any device or add a new line.

In the metro? If you switch by confirming your ID, you can immediately receive a rebate at the store for free. Existing Metro customers can get an instant rebate for $ 59.99 when they add a new line.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be available on June 25th at the T-Mobile and Metro stores.

The affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a 6.49-inch FHD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Equipped with a triple rear camera and a 16MP front camera, it creates a photo-worthy moment. With a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charge, customers can stay connected all day long. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G uses T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G to cover the entire country and Ultra Capacity 5G for ultra-fast speeds.

T-Mobile is an American 5G leader with the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G networks. Of course, Metro customers also take advantage of it all. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers more than 1.6 million square miles and 295 million people, covering 92% of all interstate miles in the United States. On the other hand, AT & T is 68% and Verizon is 51%. In addition, as Sprint becomes part of T-Mobile, Un-carrier is expanding its lead, illuminating Ultra Capacity 5G across the country, and achieving 5G acceleration in more places than anyone else. .. .. Ultra Capacity 5G has an average speed of 325 Mbps and a peak of 1 Gbps, currently covering 140 million people.

T-Mobile customers can take advantage of the sweet offer above or receive 64GB of Quantum Blue for $ 9 per month ($ 0 down, FRP: $ 216). Equipment installation plan. For more information on T-Mobile’s latest OnePlus smartphones, visit Here .. Metro customers here. Click here for details and pricing.

Follow T-Mobile's official Twitter news room @TMobileNews to keep your company up-to-date.

Limited time offer. It will be changed. Tax on the full amount payable at the time of sale. 5G Upgrade: If you cancel your account, you must first contact us to continue your billing credits. Otherwise, you will have to pay the remaining balance of the required financial contract. Qualified credits, services, and trade-in are required. Calls to stores and customer service may require a $ 30 assistance or upgrade support fee. $ 216 with invoice credit. You must be active and in good condition to receive credits. 2 Allow billing cycles. Up to 4 / Account .. Metro: Requires qualified port. Through an immediate rebate of $ 230 with identity verification. 2 / Limit households. See Associates for more information. Most Reliable: According to Umlaut, an independent third party from crowdsourced user experience data (September 2020-February 2021). Fastest: According to Opensignal Awards based on average speed (US: 5G User Experience Report, April 2021). Find out more about 5G devices, coverage, and access at T-Mobile.com. Battery life depends on settings and actual usage. The actual performance experienced by the user may vary depending on the conditions of the specific charging environment.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is a US supercharged Un-carrier, advanced 4G LTE and an innovative national 5G network that is reliable for everyone. Provides a high connection. Please talk. T-Mobile’s customers are controversial about the unmatched combination of value and quality, their unwavering obsession with delivering the best possible service experience, and the turmoil that creates competition and innovation for wireless and beyond. .. It has the advantage of lacking propulsion. Based in Bellevue, WA, T-Mobile serves its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. See below for more information. https://www.t-mobile.com.

