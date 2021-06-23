Last year’s timeline





Over the past 12 months, Google has moved to expand its presence in the healthcare sector, including multiple partnerships with the healthcare system, launches of several new products, and efforts to drive the deployment of the country’s COVID-19 vaccine. I did.

Below is a timeline of Google’s major healthcare movements reported by Becker’s Hospital Review since June 2020.

June 18, 2020: Google’s sister company, Verily, has developed a program that allows employees and students to safely return to their offices and shared spaces while monitoring COVID-19. This program, called Healthy at Work, utilizes Verily’s software and COVID-19 testing infrastructure.

July 14, 2020: Google announces BigQuery Omni. This allows clients to use Google’s serverless cloud data warehouse, BigQuery, to leverage data stored in the Google cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure. Previously, BigQuery, which analyzes data, performs analysis, and creates business insights for users, could only be performed on data stored on Google Cloud.

July 31, 2020: Google begins updating the COVID-19 contact tracing framework developed in partnership with Apple, requiring Android device localization to work for the exposure notification app to work Addressed user concerns that there is.

August 3, 2020: Google Cloud AI has partnered with the Harvard Global Health Institute to develop COVID-19 Public Forecasts, a dashboard that provides 13-day forecasts of hospitalization and mortality in all 50 states. To develop the dashboard, Google Cloud researchers used a new time-series machine learning approach that combined artificial intelligence and epidemiology.

August 20, 2020: Google’s AI-focused venture fund co-led a $ 15 million investment round in patient engagement solutions company Klara. The platform integrates with hospital EHR and clinical management systems to automate workflows throughout the patient’s care journey, including scheduling, pre-visit instructions, reminders, and no-show engagement.

August 24, 2020: Google Cloud has partnered with Amwell to invest $ 100 million in telemedicine to expand its services to providers, insurers and patients. Under the partnership, the two companies will use machine learning technology to automate waiting rooms and checkout processes, provide automated language translation services, assist payers and providers in their day-to-day operations, triage clinical workflows, and clinically. Reduces medical fatigue.

August 25, 2020: Coefficient Insurance Co, a subsidiary that applies technology and data-driven solutions to employer-sponsored stop-loss insurance. Was established. Coefficient uses Verily’s hardware, software, and data science to detect and cover unexpected cost fluctuations to reduce exposure.

On the same day, Google Health and 24 other healthcare IT companies joined the Consumer Technology Association’s initiative to set standards for the use of digital therapies.

September 2, 2020: The Defense Innovation Unit chose Google Cloud to develop a prototype of an AI-enabled digital pathology tool. This helps doctors in the Military Health System perform cancer detection tasks. The project aims to improve the accuracy of diagnosis of cancer and other illnesses, as well as to allow physicians to manage large amounts of data when making diagnosis and treatment decisions.

September 10, 2020: Google to further advance its AI and data analytics efforts focused on understanding the prevalence of COVID-19 and its impact on healthcare professionals and vulnerable communities. Promised more than $ 8.5 million to the organization.

On the same day, Google.org awarded $ 500,000 to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which indicates how COVID-19 gene-expresses some people in ways that can cause severe illness and death. I analyzed how to change it.

October 28, 2020: Google Health has partnered with the Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minnesota, to establish a new initiative to support AI-based radiation therapy programs. Under the partnership, Mayo’s radiation therapy specialists will work with Google Health experts to apply AI to medical images of head and neck cancer patients.

November 10, 2020: Google has released a new AI tool for healthcare providers to search for medical documents. These tools aim to reduce burnout and increase back office and clinical practice productivity.

November 30, 2020: Google Cloud announces a program to help payers, providers, and healthcare organizations prepare for HHS interoperability regulations.

December 2, 2020: Google has begun piloting a tool developed in collaboration with HHS’s Department of Medical Research and Quality. This is intended to help people remember important questions they want to ask their doctor during a medical visit.

December 3, 2020: Meditec leverages Google Cloud to introduce a new cloud-based subscription model EHR platform. The new product includes several new features, including Expanse Now, a mobility app that allows doctors to manage tasks, messages and coordinate care from their smartphones.

December 17, 2020: Allegheny Health Network’s parent company, Highmark Health, has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud for Living Health, a technology-driven healthcare model. The partnership will develop a secure and scalable platform on Google Cloud, applying advanced analytics and AI capabilities to Highmark’s clinical and technology capabilities.

January 12, 2021: The Google News Initiative has launched a $ 3 million fund to strengthen its journalism project to combat false information about COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

January 14, 2021: Google has completed its $ 2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit and has taken further steps to improve its wearables division.

January 25, 2021: Google details plans to support education and distribution efforts for the COVID-19 vaccine and provide more than $ 150 million to convert some of its office space into vaccination sites explained.

February 1, 2021: Google Cloud launches new intelligent vaccine impact solutions for healthcare providers. This is a digital toolset that provides data insights on COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

On the same day, Google Cloud partnered with healthcare technology company Hologic to integrate machine learning technology into Hologic’s cervical cancer diagnostic screening system.

February 4, 2021: Google Fit announces the release of a new feature that allows users to measure heart rate and respiratory rate with the camera of their Pixel smartphone.

February 12, 2021: Google Cloud has partnered with the University of Minnesota to create an educational program for students pursuing a healthcare career. This program, called NXT GEN MED, is offered to students seeking a bachelor’s degree in health sciences from a university, saving nearly two years from the traditional four-year degree timeline. Students will be matched with Mayo Clinic professionals, who will act as mentors and share relevant career experience and support.

February 18, 2021: According to a Star Tribune report, Google plans to open its first office in Minnesota as part of its ongoing health partnership with the Mayo Clinic. The new office in Collider Coworking, downtown Rochester, will open in 2021 and will employ a “solid handful” of people.

February 23, 2021: Google and Ascension continue the collaboration that began in 2018 by deploying tools that enable clinicians to better organize and retrieve patient information. A new tool called Care Studio allows clinicians to quickly find information from both inpatient and outpatient ascension facilities. It also displays the retrieved information along with information related to other contexts so that clinicians do not spend extra time finding those records.

March 2, 2021: Highmark Health is built on a technical partnership with Google Cloud by launching a six-year collaboration with Verily. Under the new partnership, Highmark will add Verily’s digital care tools to the Living Health model for patients and clinicians to manage chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

March 9, 2021: Google Cloud has unveiled a new medical consent management application programming interface for medical technology developers and clinical researchers working with patient health data. The API helps healthcare data users more easily meet the requirements of existing and urgent privacy and consent frameworks while maintaining the transparent integration of digital healthcare data into patient care and research.

April 1, 2021: With the goal of working with Morehouse College to provide scholarships to students who are truly interested in STEM and to build an institutional connection between students and the biotechnology and life sciences industry. is.

April 9, 2021: According to the STAT report, Google is in the early stages of a new project aimed at researching and developing a new consumer health recording tool for Android users.

April 15, 2021: Google has pledged $ 250 million in advertising grants to governments and public health organizations to fund the announcement of 2.5 billion vaccine-related public services. Google also said it would provide 250,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the countries it needs.

On the same day, Google Cloud launched a call center with virtual agents to help callers address COVID-19 questions and share data with public health agencies in 28 languages. Virtual agents direct users to local resources, find local vaccine sites, and provide guidance on the registration process. You can also answer questions, assist with scheduling and registration, and send follow-up reminders.

April 20, 2021: Google details plans to establish a new certification program for US health insurance advertisers

April 27, 2021: Henry Ford Health System launches an international competition in Detroit to partner with Google Cloud and Miracle Software Systems to propose ideas for using technology to reduce health inequality. ..

May 11, 2021: According to a Wall Street Journal report, Google will double the size of its AI ethics team in the next few years following a controversy over the treatment of whistleblowers who are critical of their AI approach. I have a plan. The AI ​​ethics team has grown to 200 researchers, increasing the team’s operational budget and being tasked with evaluating code and products to curb AI discrimination issues.

May 18, 2021: Google announced an AI tool that can classify skin conditions. This tool took 3 years to launch due to the variation in how 288 skin conditions appear in 45 different body parts with different skin colors and 6 different skin types.

On the same day, Google worked with Northwestern Medicine to develop an AI tool to help clinicians work by triaging mammography patients.

May 26, 2021: HCA Healthcare embarks on a multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud focused on building a medical data analytics platform to support clinical and operational workflows for healthcare systems. Under the partnership, HCA will use Google Cloud’s healthcare data offerings such as the Google Cloud Healthcare application programming interface and BigQuery.

