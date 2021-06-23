athenahealth Exec: Healthcare Tech is built on telemedicine, remote care





Earlier this month, athenahealth announced support for a new iOS 15 feature that allows patients to share Apple Health data with providers.

The company said the move was part of an effort to “make it possible to bring external insights and innovations to the Point of Care,” while at the same time providers could “display shared patient data natively” at Athena Heels’ FHIR. He said he took advantage of his launch and app tab experience. Athena Clinicals workflow via an Apple-provided app. “

Paul Brient, Chief Product Officer, an electronic medical record vendor based in Watertown, Massachusetts, spoke with HealthLeaders and emphasized the goal of working with Apple to drive medical innovation.

This transcript has been edited for clarity and brevity.

HL: For your healthcare executive audience, give us an overview of Apple Health News and how athena health supports this.

Brient: Recently, Apple has worked with several HIT partners, including athenahealth, to ensure that patients are safe with data from specific health record categories such as lab test results and immunity, as well as data from the Apple Health app, including health. We announced future features that will allow you to share with us. Information such as exercise time, heart rate, and sleep time from iPhones, Apple Watch, and devices connected directly to the provider by a third party. Providing this option has helped patients become an important part of a care team that can manage their data. ..

athenahealth supports this feature as part of its broader platform services strategy and supports its corporate vision of creating a thriving ecosystem that provides universally accessible, quality and sustainable healthcare. I will. Be actively involved in your care plan, improve healthcare outcomes, and manage costs.

The new Apple Healthapp feature, which will be available this fall, leverages the FHIRL launch and AppTab experience to allow providers to view patient-shared data within the nativeathenaClinicalsEHR workflow via an Apple-provided app. In addition, we continue to invest in platform features that allow us to choose from the best tools and services throughout the healthcare ecosystem, and we look forward to other applications bringing external insights and innovation to the Point of Care. Interoperability of medical data is important in redefining the future of medical care.

HL: Which sector is ready to see the most innovations as the industry shifts its focus to the post-pandemic situation?

Brient: The new way providers interacted with patients during a pandemic did produce efficiencies, demonstrating the inefficiencies of traditional patient engagement models. As these new technologies and tools are adopted and adapted to the post-pandemic world, there will be major innovations. Finally, patients will be able to digitally engage in the healthcare system, much like the services they receive in non-medical industries.

We look forward to more technologies and applications built on telemedicine and remote care in the coming months and years. As AI, machine learning, virtual reality, and other technologies become mainstream, there are still many opportunities for healthcare technology. We are just beginning to recognize the impact of AI and machine learning on the realization of EHR. Today, EHRs are built to provide on-screen text and allow users to interpret it. However, as AI advances further, computers understand what these things mean on the screen, don’t ask redundant questions, and suggest shortcuts, the provider-patient experience becomes more seamless.

Prior to the pandemic, previous experience was expected to take months or years to implement new technologies. The pandemic shows that the industry is capable of adapting and implementing new technologies and strategies in the coming days.

HL: How should payer and provider organization leaders approach their investment in technology and digital health products?

Brient: Digital health has the power to connect patients, providers and payers, but it’s important to remember that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to healthcare. To thrive in the post-pandemic world, healthcare leaders across the payer and provider’s organization must have the right technology and digital to meet the unique post-pandemic needs of the community based on an innovative response to COVID-19. You need to rethink your current strategy to include health products.

When assessing investment in new technologies, payers and providers need to explore the complete ecosystem to identify the challenges facing the community and the technologies that can help bridge those gaps. This can be anything from recognizing the need for faster revenue cycle management and less paperwork to investing in technology to alert patients to reduce no-show appointments. There have been many technological advances over the past year, but not all are perfect for all organizations. Instead, the right investments are built on current strategies, creating a more seamless experience for all parties.

HL: What are your plans for the future of athena health, both short-term and long-term?

Brient: When we look to the future, there are some alternatives we are tracking that will be central to our decisions regarding product development and customer support. One of these is the emergence of real-world empirical interoperability at risk of visible improvement in the provider’s way. , Payers, patients, and everyone in the healthcare ecosystem exchange information Healthcare API Economic growth is shaping what is possible. Interoperability does more than just define technical standards. This is very important, but at the most basic level, interoperability is important. This is to enable a better connected healthcare ecosystem.

Second, we make significant investments in the experience of both patients and healthcare providers. In reality, patients have a very different level of digital engagement from 82% of the economy, not the health care that is trying to change it. Today’s providers sometimes talk about EHRs as they get in the way of care or aren’t as annoying as other providers. Given the complexity of medicine, the rate of change in knowledge, and the intensity of information inherent in practice in today’s world, EHR should be seen as an essential and important tool in the care delivery process. We are working hard to adapt EHR naturally to the doctor’s workflow, making EHR intelligent to anticipate what we need and proactively deliver it in the right situation and at the right time. I will.

Third, we are working to integrate population health tools into the EHR ecosystem. Today, state-of-the-art technology ironically separates these two products in the name of coordinating care. Patients and care providers are truly integrated, enabling a single shared care plan, visibility into the Point of Care by care managers, and vice versa, allowing extended care teams to collaborate easily and easily. We believe that it is best provided on the Care Management / Population Health Platform.

