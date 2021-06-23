John McAfee reportedly found him dead in prison after being granted surrender.





According to a Spanish report, John McAfee was found dead in a cell in Barcelona shortly after a Spanish court granted him to the United States.

John McAfee apparently committed suicide at the age of 75 in a Spanish prison, according to the latest report, citing confirmation from the Spanish Ministry of Justice. The news came shortly after a Spanish court approved McAfee’s delivery to the United States. Known for creating antivirus software of the same name, McAfee was a controversial figure, even if he ran for president in 2020.

McAfee founded McAfee Associates in 1987, and the company became known for its antivirus software. Free for individual users and licensed to businesses, McAfee Antivirus has become a market leader. Since then, the market has continued to grow and is now being applied to more devices than ever before. After resigning from a computer security company, McAfee continued to be in the limelight for a variety of reasons, including those related to other technology developments such as cryptocurrencies.

Several outlets, including Elmundo, and Spanish newspapers reported John McAfee’s death, citing confirmation from the Catalan Department of Justice. Currently, McAfee is reported to have died from an apparent suicide, but details have not yet been confirmed. Investigations surrounding death are still underway. McAfee was reportedly found dead in a cell at Barcelona Center Penitencia Librian 2. Prison medical staff tried to revive McAfee, but failed.

McAfee’s death follows delivery approval

According to an earlier report today, the Spanish High Court ruled that McAfee could be handed over to the United States and prosecuted after being arrested in the United States in late 2020. McAfee is a cryptocurrency and concealed asset, according to the BBC, which quotes the US Department of Justice. In a still pinned tweet to McAfee’s official Twitter account, McAfee denied the US claim that it was hiding the code.

The United States believes I hid the code. I wanted to do it, but it was disbanded by many of Team McAfee (you don’t need your beliefs) and all the rest of the assets were confiscated. My friend evaporated for fear of association.

I have nothing.

Still, I don’t regret anything.

— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 16, 2021

McAfee plays an important role in the development of online security, and the impact of these early advances is still evident today. With consumers gaining access to devices that can connect to the Internet and demanding protection from an ever-growing number of online threats, McAfee’s focus on user privacy and security is more important than ever. I will. Even companies like Apple now put privacy and security at the heart of their marketing efforts and product releases.

RIP John McAfee: September 18, 1945-June 23, 2021

Source: El Mundo, BBC

