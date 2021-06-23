The life of a pirate is worth jumping in as a solo player





You can’t finish all five Caribbean-themed Tall Tales pirates, but the first one is worth playing with or without a crew

Sea of ​​Thieves: Pirate’s Life makes a great first impression, even for those who have been away from bass games for over a year and aren’t particularly obsessed with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. But free is free, and at least the first chunk had to see the new crossover piece on its own. If you are on the fence, I recommend doing the same.

First of all, it’s worth noting that A Pirate’s Life could be the first experience during the Sea of ​​Thieves period (other than the tutorial) and that it’s okay. As Chris explains in detail in the guide, starting the Pirates of the Caribbean Quest line is very easy and there is also a main menu list to spawn you into the world in the exact place you need to get started. .. From there, jump into a ship and board the portal into a clear story-driven zone where rival players don’t have to worry about ruining your enjoyment.

The first story, Pirate Life, solves a light puzzle through an area inspired by a moody theme park and acts like a walking tour on the platform. Great.

Whether you’ve been riding a Pirates of the Caribbean recently, or at some point in your young life (you think), you’re certainly a narrated fragment (“The Dead Man Doesn’t Tell a Story”) You’ll recognize the iconic catchy music, and even some familiar set decorations.

It’s rare to nail the atmosphere in every way, and for those who haven’t spent a lot of time near the Sea of ​​Thieves, the craftsmanship of the studio here is even more impressive.

When it comes to gameplay, the mission becomes a little more interesting when the cave corridor opens into a mini hub. There is a talkative skeleton in a cage hanging in the middle of the area, and you are free to search for secrets and find winding paths to save him. Then carry the captain’s skull and eventually climb a tower that hasn’t stood yet to summon the ferryman’s ship. This visual design is missing.

If you board a haunted ship without sharing too much story detail, it won’t be long before you meet Jack Sparrow and start blasting your rival’s ship.

Again, this is a nice little combat tutorial, especially for new players, without feeling too forced, even if they’re doing it alone. You’ll have everything you need to load and fire cannons, take out enemies from another world with your sword and pistol, and munching and healing food. With this sequence, you don’t have to worry about maneuvering the ship or protecting Jack. It is a smooth on-lamp. I shook off the rust.

The life of a pirate took me over an hour to complete, and that’s just one of five tall tales.

We also delved into our second mission, The Sunken Pearl. It feels like a traditional open-sea thief’s ocean experience in that you have to sail towards prominent markers in the sky and adapt to changing winds along the way. .. Once there, follow a few debris until you reach the bottom of the sea and dive along the way.

After finding an important item in the sunken Black Pearl, use Bubble Vent to keep oxygenating frequently and engage in mysterious battles on foot. The Caribbean tale second Pirates isn’t as tight and directional as the first Pirates, but it’s still decent. Double if you enjoy the overall atmosphere of Sea of ​​Thieves on an unobtrusive day.

Would you like to unplug to complete Jack Sparrow’s arc? I’m not sure. Maybe with the crew.

I think you can play alone and have a good time, but in the first more linear and fine-tuned tale, that feeling was certainly much stronger. From the appearance of what has passed the second mission, the rest of the Pirates of the Caribbean campaign will be more fun with at least one other sailor, if not a full four crew.

Even if you complete only the first part, it’s worth your time, but don’t let it stop you from jumping into the life of a pirate. It’s a treat. After fully filling the game early in the life cycle, we may have transitioned from the extensive experience of Sea of ​​Thieves, but we’re glad we’re back. Why is Rhea trying to surpass this? It’s not easy.

If you have an Xbox Game Pass, please queue it.

Jordan Devoa

Jordan is a founding member of Destructoid and is a seemingly random photo poster. They are not random.

