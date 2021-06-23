Will Halo Infinite be late? Xbox Boss Addresses Release Date Concerns





Is Halo Infinite late? Future Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game release dates have been in the hearts of many Halo fans since E32021, when Halo Infinite reappeared, but there is no release date. However, Xbox and 343 Industries, though shy about when the new Halo game will be released, are sticking to the 2021 holiday release window.

In a recent interview with Dropped Frames, Xbox boss Phil Spencer addressed concerns about game delays and pointed out that the title doesn’t have a final date, but that’s a few months late. Not because it can be, but because it can cause a delay of several weeks. But with Spencer. We definitely want to avoid delays, even for just a few weeks, not until 2022.

“For us, we know the range of three or four weeks … we don’t have the exact date yet,” Spencer said. “There are a few other things, but we’re looking at the timing of a few other games. This summer will be clearer. This is just a few weeks, not a month. ., “Okay. You don’t have to pick this date and move for a week, but it feels like a failure at this point. Let’s wait until we really know what the date is.” But the team Is very working on vacation [window], We feel good about it. “

As you can see, Spencer keeps the door open a little later, but if everything goes according to plan, the game will release this holiday window. It will probably be released a few weeks before or after Forza Horizon 5, which will be released in November. September 9, 2021.

Halo Infinite will be officially released during this holiday season via Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

For more information on sci-fi first-person shooters, including all the latest news, rumors, leaks and speculation, click here or check out the relevant recent links just below.

