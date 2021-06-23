



Fortnite

Credits: Epic Games

This week I got a new batch of fresh legendary quests from the farm. Or create cat food wherever Meowscles is. Season 7 is currently on track at Fortnite and has been solid so far, with just a sci-fi twist and a wide range of changes that made last season a success. But, as always, all the decisive feature of these seasons is the reward-stacked Battle Pass as usual. And if you need the sweet loot it contains, you’ll need to complete these challenges, so go to a place to collect cat food for this legendary challenge.

First, you can’t do this until you’ve completed the other four legendary challenges, so knock them off first. These guides are:

Now that it’s been processed, it’s time to consider cat food. Yes, there are more, but there are only two to worry about. However, there are two places to do this.

The kitchen in the middle of the main building of the Corny Complex, north of Retail Row, behind the large NOMS building. Located between the parked truck and the garage door.

And it does it! Look for the Mewoscles logo to make sure Meowscles is fresh. I don’t know exactly how fresh it is, but that’s what I’m doing. The location of the Corny Complex definitely has a big cat food stash, but that doesn’t seem to make a big difference.

Check the details as the season progresses. Things seem to be moving pretty fast, such as with this motherhood, so take a closer look at these aliens here.

