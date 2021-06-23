38 Big Tech Partnerships in Healthcare This Year: Amazon, Google, etc.





From HCA Healthcare partnering with Google Cloud to build healthcare algorithms to the joint home care coalition of Amazon Care, Intermountain and Ascension, the first half of 2021 marked several new partnerships between Big Tech and healthcare providers. did.

Below are 38 healthcare partnerships with technology companies Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft that Becker’s Hospital Review reported so far in 2021.

January

1. The Oklahoma Department of Health has worked with Microsoft to create a mobile app that informs you that you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and helps you apply for reservations.

2. Los Angeles County has partnered with health startup Healthvana to deploy a digital service that allows residents to store COVID-19 vaccination records on Apple Wallet or a similar Google platform.

3. The BayCare Health System, based in Clearwater, Florida, has begun deploying Amazon Alexa devices in 2,500 rooms in 14 hospitals.

4. The Department of Veterans Affairs has launched an initiative with Fitbit to provide 10,000 Veterans, Caregivers, and VA staff with free membership in Fitbit’s Digital Health Services.

5. Google’s sister company, Verily, has signed a contract with Microsoft to run a biomedical research platform on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

6. Apple and Cambridge, Massachusetts-based neurotherapy company Biogen have collaborated on a research project to analyze how the Apple Watch and iPhone can help monitor cognitive health.

7. Big Tech companies and major hospitals have worked together to form a vaccination eligibility initiative. This is a collaboration to create a digital and interoperable vaccination recording system. Partners working on this project include Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, Epic, Sarner, Salesforce, Change Healthcare and Oracle.

February

8. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has begun migrating to technology giant Azure Cloud Platform in collaboration with IT services companies Accenture and Microsoft.

9. The University of Minnesota, based in Minneapolis, has partnered with Google Cloud to create an educational program for students pursuing a healthcare career.

10. Google has announced plans to open its first office in Minnesota as part of a partnership with the Rochester-based Mayo Clinic.

11. Google Cloud has integrated machine learning technology into the cervical cancer diagnostic screening system of Hologic, a medical technology company based in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

12. Humana has begun piloting a new chronic care management program that uses Salesforce Health Cloud and Microsoft’s Azure and Power BI cloud technologies.

13. Apple has worked with Toronto’s University Health Network to test whether Apple Watch surveillance can detect early signs of heart failure.

march

14. Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh has developed a new machine learning tool for use in clinical prediction. It is funded by Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

15. Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension, and Amazon Care are founding members of the new Healthcare Alliance aimed at expanding home clinical care.

16. Google and St. Louis-based Ascension continued their collaboration in 2018 by deploying tools that enable clinicians to better organize and retrieve patient information.

17. Apple has updated Apple Maps with the availability and locator tools for vaccines developed by the CDC and Boston Children’s Hospital.

18. Highmark Health, the parent company of the Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, has expanded its technology partnership with Google Cloud through a new six-year collaboration with technology giant sister Verily.

19. Apple has partnered with the University of Michigan School of Public Health to test hearing health and noise exposure using Apple’s Noise app. This app measures the noise level and alerts the user if the noise can be deafening.

20. Apple and Harvard University have collaborated to conduct a large-scale study of the symptoms of menstruation with the aim of advancing the science around menstruation and condemning menstruation.

April

21. Google’s sister company, Verily, partners with Atlanta-based Morehouse College to build institutional connections between historically undervalued students and the biotechnology and life sciences industry. We provided scholarships to students interested in STEM.

22. Northwell Health, based in New Hyde Park, NY, has expanded its program to equip COVID-19 rooms with Amazon Echo Show devices. The device features a two-way video call feature that allows clinicians to check patients.

23. UPMC and Advocate Aurora Health have become two modern health systems to join Moving Health Home, a new healthcare alliance founded by Amazon Care, Intermountain and Ascension.

24. The Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center has joined a pilot of an EHR search tool developed by Google aimed at helping clinicians better organize and scan patient information.

25. Apple has partnered with Seattle-based University of Washington and Seattle Flu Study researchers to test whether it can predict COVID-19 using an Apple Watch or iPhone.

May

26. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health Systems has partnered with Google Cloud and Miracle Software Systems to launch an international competition in Detroit to propose ideas for reducing health inequality through technology.

27. The Pennsylvania State Medical College, based in University Park, Pennsylvania, has built Amazon Alexa skills to provide care interventions for breast cancer patients at home.

28. Amwell has announced a new Converge telemedicine platform that can host and operate digital services such as the Cleveland Clinic and Google Cloud.

29. Amazon Care, a new healthcare venture for e-commerce giants, has signed Precor, its first enterprise client. This is a fitness company recently acquired by Peloton.

30. Google and Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine have collaborated to develop an artificial intelligence tool that supports the work of clinicians by triaging mammography patients.

31. The University of Washington has begun collaborative research focused on innovation in artificial intelligence and biomedicine in partnership with Microsoft and the Creative Destruction Lab, a non-profit science and technology program.

32. The UPMC Health Plan has released a tool that allows members to learn more about their benefits and health insurance topics by asking questions to Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant devices.

33. Microsoft’s $ 19.7 billion acquisition of voice recognition firm Nuance Communications is ready to expand its healthcare footprint, but tech giant top cloud officials tell CNBC all the automation that doctors do He said he wasn’t interested.

34. Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine has announced Health Equity Tracker, a Google.org-funded data platform. This shows the various impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people of color and low socioeconomic status.

35. HCA Healthcare has embarked on a multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud focused on building a health data analysis platform to support clinical and operational workflows for systems based in Nashville, Tennessee.

June

36. Cerner, Editech, and Athenahealth have worked with Apple to support a new health data sharing feature for tech giants that will be available this fall.

37. The Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minnesota, has participated in Apple’s Health Records project. In this project, patients will have access to medical records directly from their iPhone.

38. Boston Children’s Hospital, Google and Ariadnerabo are launching a new interactive data-driven vaccine fairness to help authorities find the “Vaccine Desert”, a place where access to the COVID-19 vaccine is restricted. Announced planning tools.

