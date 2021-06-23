Mon Health System Wins ECRI Achievement Award for Innovation Collaboration





Mon Health Wins ECRI’s 2021 Innovation Collaboration Award

Tweet this

Dr. Marcus Shabaker, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of ECRI, said: “Congratulations to Mon Health for working to meet the needs of the local community and investigating new approaches to improving patient outcomes.”

Mon Health System has paved the way for innovation for doctors, clinicians and engineers by partnering with Intermed Labs of Mon Health, a MedTech startup studio. MonHealth’s Intermed Labs connects individuals who have ideas for improving patient outcomes with the expertise and resources needed to turn those ideas into real solutions.

“By establishing a collaboration with a local innovation lab, we were able to provide clinicians with a framework and infrastructure to develop new ideas for improving patient care,” said Mon Health CEO. David Goldberg, President and CEO, said. “For the success of this initiative, we promised leadership support, and then we kept it out of the way, so entrepreneurs have a complete rein for innovation.”

The first project through the process aimed to improve the choices of patients who experienced a common concern among West Virginia citizens, finger amputation. Fingertip amputations often occur in young and productive populations. Prostheses help these patients overcome dysfunction, but obtaining functional finger augmentation can be difficult for patients in remote or economically disadvantaged areas. The solution was to create a low-cost, easy-to-order, and highly functional ngertip manufactured solely by 3D printing.

“Other 3D printed extensions require important post-production customization and maintenance, but our device’s unique joint system is essentially maintenance-free and ready to use right after delivery. “” Said Dr. W. Thomas McClellan, Plastic Reconstruction Surgeon and Chief Executive Officer. Director of Intermed Labs at Mon Health. “For patients, it’s as easy as visiting our website, taking a picture of their hands, and ordering a device similar to a typical e-commerce product.”

Previous winners of the ECRI Health Devices Achievement Award include the Vancouver Coastal Health System and Lower Mainland Biomedical Engineering (2020), Penn Medicine (2019) and Boston Medical Center (2018).

For more information on the ECRI and Health Devices Achievement Award, please visit https://www.ecri.org/health-devices-award-winners or contact ECRI by phone (610) 825-6000.By email [email protected]..

Social sharing[News] @MonHealth received the @ECRI_Org Achievement Award for innovation collaboration. # First success with 3D fingertip development

ECRIECRI is an independent non-profit organization that improves the safety, quality and cost-effectiveness of care in all healthcare environments. ECRI focuses on patient safety, evidence-based medicine, and decision-making solutions for medical technology, and is respected and trusted by medical leaders and institutions around the world. Over the last 50 years, ECRI has built a reputation for integrity and disciplined rigor with its unwavering commitment to independence and strict conflict of interest rules.

ECRI is the only organization in the world to carry out independent medical device evaluations with laboratories in North America and Asia Pacific. ECRI has been designated as an Evidence-Based Practice Center by the US Department of Medical Research and Quality. The ECRI and Institute for Safe Medication Practices PSO are federal-certified patient safety organizations designated by the US Department of Health and Human Services. The Institute for Safe Dosing Practices (ISMP) officially became an ECRI affiliate in 2020.

Visit www.ecri.org and follow @ ECRI_Org

About the Mon Health System: The Mon Health System is an integrated network of clinics, outpatient centers, and hospitals in central and northern West Virginia that makes healthcare more accessible and affordable to the service community. We are working together. It includes four hospitals at the flagship Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood. Weston’s Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. Affiliate, Grafton Grafton Municipal Hospital. Morgantown and Weston’s Mon Health Equipment & Supplies; Heritage Point Village. Mon Health System is also part of many joint ventures such as Acuity Hospital, Monongalia EMS, Amedisys Hospice, Care Partners, Encompass and Mon Health Center for Outpatient Surgery in Morgantown, maintaining choices, improving access and improving access. We guarantee the highest quality of care. For more information, please visit monhealth.com.

Source ECRI

Related Links

www.ecri.org

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos