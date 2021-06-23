John McAfee found dead on suspicion of committing suicide in a Spanish cell





Expansion / John McAfee on his yacht off Cuba in 2019.

Adalbert Location / AFP / Getty

John McAfee was an antivirus tycoon whose eccentric and often illegal disgust on yachts and rainforests began to define him, shortly after suffering a major defeat in the fight against delivery to the United States. I lived my life in a Spanish cell. He was 75 years old.

Death was first reported by El País and later by Reuters and the Associated Press. These all cite sources from Barcelona law enforcement agencies. News agencies have also reported the death of McAfee.

According to El País and AP, prison officials found McAfee hanging in his cell and provided emergency medical services, but failed to save his life.

Reports surfaced hours of revelation that McAfee suffered a catastrophic defeat in his bid to avoid being handed over to the United States in the face of accusations that could put him in jail for decades I came later. Federal prosecutors filed one indictment in March and another in October. The former insisted on a cryptocurrency pump-and-dump scheme, and the latter insisted on tax evasion on millions of dollars in income.

A long and strange journey

In 1987, McAfee founded McAfee Associates, a software company that manufactured one of the first commercial antivirus products. The entrepreneur ran the company until he resigned in 1994. By the time McAfee as a company was acquired by Intel for an astonishing $ 7.78 billion at the time, the man had already sold all of the company’s shares.

Advertising

In the mid-1990s, he founded the company that launched PowWow. It’s arguably one of the first instant messaging and social networking apps on the Internet, ahead of its time. In 2000, he invested in firewall maker ZoneAlarm and joined the company’s board of directors.

By 2009, McAfee’s finances were stagnant, dropping from more than $ 100 million at its peak to $ 4 million. He continued to embark on a new and highly suspicious business venture, including a maker of herbal-based antibiotics and a producer of a $ 100 “anti-NSA” device called D-Central. This offering is finally available as an Android app on Google Play.

Around the same time, McAfee began to suffer from a series of legal costs. They included a murder charge filed in Belize in 2012. McAfee has culminated in this blockbuster account, challenging the country’s legal system over the Internet over the next 14 months.

McAfee was also reported to have lived and slept with a naked 17-year-old girl for several weeks leading up to the 2012 Belize murder in which he was charged.

McAfee was arrested at Barcelona Airport in October after the international Manhunt finally approached him. Since then, he has been fighting hand-over. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the transfer required by the United States had been approved by the Spanish High Court. This decision showed that he was likely to be defeated in the fight to evade US prosecutors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos