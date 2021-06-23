



I was scrolling through Reddit’s Minnesota thread recently when I came across an interesting post. “I was talking to native Minnesota, but they used the phrase’ham wild’,” shared Reddit user Gingevere. “They have never heard of’wild pigs’. Google says this habit is virtually exclusively in Minnesota. How did this happen?”

The post was accompanied by a screenshot of Google Trends comparing the terms “hog wild” and “ham wild.” (“Hogwild” for recording is an unofficial North American slang term that means “very enthusiastic” or “out of control.” Indeed, Google Trends screenshots show that Minnesota is outside Texas and outside Texas. The term “ham wild” online at.

Screenshots show online usage of “Ham Wild” and “Hog Wild” since 2004 (back to Google Trends). Minnesota is Google’s “Ham Wild” state. Do the Minnesotan people confuse the term “wild pig”, or simply Google terms such as “ham wild rice soup”, “ham and wild rice soup”, “honey baked ham” than any other state I don’t know if there are many.

I was interested in jumping further into some common Minnesotaism, so I turned to what we are very proud of: hot dishes. When I connected both “Casserole” and “Hotdish” to Google Trends for comparison, I was pretty stunned by what I found. Since 2004, online use of “casserole” (blue below) has steadily increased, but use of “hot dishes” (red below) has not changed at all.

Google Trends further categorized Hotdish and Casserole interests by metro area (not completely accurate-according to Google Trends, St. Cloud is categorized as the “Minneapolis-St. Paul” metro area). St. Cloud is 100% more interested in casserole than hotdish over the 17-year data period available.

In addition, a Google search for “hot dish” gave common results such as “hot dish”, “tator tot hot dish”, and “Minnesota hot dish”, while a search for “casserole” gave “chicken”. Much more interesting and appetizing results such as “Casserole” were obtained. , “” Potato casserole “,” Egg casserole “,” Breakfast casserole “. Some may argue that “hot dishes” are Minnesota-specific and local, but it can be inferred that Minnesotas are, in fact, interested in and agree with casseroles.

Needless to say, we Minnesotas take great pride in their unique localism, such as Duck Duck Gray Duck and Hotdish. But it may be time to finally admit that it is not as faithful as we think. And it’s time to let go. Casserole is a really new hot dish.

