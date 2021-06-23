Now you can build your own Majalos in Walheim





A new Valheim patch is released today that makes two major changes to the game in a sort of “good news, bad news” package. First, good news. Majalos, previously found only in the abandoned village of the Meadows Biome, can now be created.

This is a great benefit for players as Majalos provides additional comfort when resting within range. Comfort affects the “rest effect”, increasing XP and increasing health and stamina regeneration. The more comfortable you are, the longer you will benefit from the “rest” boost.

Players can now build their own #Valheim Maypole in time for midsummer! 🌼 pic.twitter.com/ 3ZgcODkrtB June 23, 2021

see next

The bad news is, frankly, you are now more likely to be kicked in your ass and your stuff destroyed. The patch makes changes to the monster AI, increasing the chances of attacking the structure when they can’t reach you (sounds “especially” ominous), and the boss will no longer escape from you. Gradewarves are still good at throwing.

By the way, this is not a grade dwarf. This is a troll. It ruins you. (Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Responses to Steam patches are somewhat mixed. Some users say that gray dwarfs are already exciting enough and making them more will only increase the discomfort factor, not improve the game in a meaningful way. .. I’m also dissatisfied with the pace of “massive” updates. Developer IronGate postponed the update roadmap earlier this month, and the first of the four planned updates this year is not expected to arrive until the end of summer. ..

Valheim’s 0.155.7 patch has been released. The complete patch notes are:

Random save bug fix (solves a very rare case of world corruption that occurs during shutdown) Monster AI tweaks (especially attacks structures more aggressively when players can’t be attacked) Open container fix ( Fixes an issue where you had to click on a container (multiple times to open in multiplayer) Taught Greidwarfs to teach fine-tuning the betterEvent trigger (Wolf event is triggered only after Bonemas is killed) Blob events that have been forgotten for a long time are now enabled (Moder army can be triggered in the mountains, etc.) Fixed SFX volume settings (using incorrect DB conversion) Maypole enabled (Midsummer happiness!) AI escape behavior Tweak (the boss won’t run away from you anymore)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos