The best sonic game ever





Sonic the Hedgehog first jumped into Japan’s Megadrive 30 years ago, and Sega finally made a credible challenger to the platform crown that Nintendo’s jump plumbers wore since the mid-1980s. I presented it. In the 30 years since then, Blue Blur has starred in many platform games: some 2D, some other 3D, some great, not so many others.

Regardless of his myriad hits and mistakes, Sonic proved that he simply has something much more important than his speed and the aforementioned “tude”: Sonic maintains power. I will.

To celebrate his 30th birthday, we asked Nintendo Life readers to rank all 2D Sonic games. By combining the results with a list of existing 3D games, we are now able to provide a definitive ranking of all the Sonic games that have appeared so far. Nintendo’s platform, that is (Sorry-not-sorry Sonic 2006).

The following order is updated in real time according to the corresponding user rating for each game in the Nintendo Conway’s Game of Games database. Even if you read this, it is completely possible to influence the following rankings. If you haven’t rated your favorites yet, click the “star” for the game you want to rate below and assign a score now.

So get chili dogs and companions from more miscellaneous buddies and check out the best (and worst) Sonic games on the Nintendo system.

Note: Only Sonic platformers that appeared on the Nintendo platform are featured as part of the collection or as a separate release, so you’ll find something other than platform games, such as Knuckles Chaotics or Sonic the Hedgehog Pocket Adventure. No (no Mean Bean Machine or Tails Skypatrol shmup action or Sonic Drift karting).

Also, the 8-bit Sonics that appeared in both the Master System and Game Gear are introduced only once below. And finally, Sonic Spinball or Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball was an edge case to give the game a complete and proper title, but it couldn’t be ruled out. If its presence offends you, imagine it isn’t there.

Are you ready now? Prepare for some excellent hedgehog platforms. Not the top …

Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Minato Giken

Release Date: November 1995 (USA) / May 10, 2012 (UK / EU)

In this isometric game gear title from Minato Giken, he was fighting the boss, exploring the four maze-like levels of the key to open the goal gate at the end of Act 3. With a non-stimulating level of design and slow soup-like movement, this is a “3D” Sonic that removes a key element of the Sonic game. Sonic Labyrinth is available for 3DS, but in reality it is only available to masochistic Sonic Completionists.

Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Big red button

Release Date: November 11, 2014 (US) / November 21, 2014 (UK / EU)

Tape and neckwear have been added as part of the Sonic and Gang cross-media rebranding. Sonic Boom: The rise of Lyric presents an extended redesign of the protagonist, mainly-a vacant open world to explore. The audio was pretty entertaining, but many technical issues and suspicious decisions disappointed it at all other levels.

Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Aspect

Release Date: November 1996 (US) / June 14, 2012 (UK / EU)

Sonic Blast is a fully capable 2D Sonic game released on Game Gear (and the Brazilian Master System) and is well worth the effort for interested parties and hardcore fans. This was included in Sonic Mega Collection Plus, a compilation that increased the number of games in the GameCube Sonic Mega Collection, but was not released on the Nintendo Console, but Blast is also on the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console as a separate release. Appeared. It’s a fun antique for fans, but it’s far from Sonic’s best 8-bit escape.

Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Studio USA

Release Date: February 20, 2007 (US) / March 2, 2007 (UK / EU)

This Arabian Nights-themed 3D formula take, the first Sonic game for the Wii, has positioned Sonic’s center stage as the only playable character. Sonic and the Secret Ring used the console’s unique controller in a aesthetically pleasing on-rail adventure, but undoubtedly failed to nail the hedgehog’s 2D appeal in three dimensions. Like many Sonic 3D games, it has some fun and interesting elements, but it’s not a satisfying whole.

Publisher: Sega / Developer: Sanzaru Games

Release Date: November 11, 2014 (US) / November 21, 2014 (UK / EU)

Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal has a lot of fun, but it’s not revolutionary. It was one of the better Sonic outings at the time, but unfortunately it’s not saying terrible things. If you’re a Sonic fan or enjoying a platformer, you might do something worse, but SBSC (because almost no one called it) is the top 10 of many Sonic fans. Don’t bother the list.

Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Dimps

Release Date: October 11, 2010 (US) / October 15, 2010 (UK / EU)

2D purists have long sought to return to a “classic” sonic game with no dialogue, cutscenes, or buddies. These days, great Sonic enthusiasts have provided exactly what fans have long dreamed of, but 2010 Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1 was Sega’s answer to the old-fashioned crowd.

With the release of WiiWare, which has 12 side-scrolling stages, it satisfied some of the fans at the time. However, the basic move is a lot more soup than the 16-bit classic, and it’s hard to get the game back recently (not just because it’s no longer available at the Wii Shop). Nintendo gamers weren’t followed up and Episode 3 wasn’t created.

Publisher: Sega / Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Release Date: November 19, 2007 (US) / November 2, 2007 (UK / EU)

As a technical exhibit of the dilapidated Genesis / Megadrive, Traveller’s Tales Sonic 3D Blast (or Sonic 3D: Flicky’s Island, known in Europe) is a stunning isometric 3D sonic puncture wound. The visuals capture the look of the hedgehog’s checkerboard zone well, but it’s attractive because it’s slower to control and slower overall than the 2D Classic.

Far from being essential, so is the bottom of the barrel.

Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Sonic Team

Release Date: March 10, 2009 (US) / March 13, 2009 (UK / EU)

“Do you know what Sonic needs? If possible, a sword to talk to!” No one has said, except for one of the meetings that came up with Sonic and the Black Knight. The title is a continuation of the “Storybook” series that began with the Secret Ring, leading Sonic to the adventures of Artagne and properly introducing the Wii-waggle sword fight.

It’s almost as good as it sounds, and it’s not without moments of attraction, but the run here doesn’t cut it. Another mediocre to poor entry remains in Sonic’s 3D catalog.

Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Dimps

Release Date: October 22, 2013 (US) / October 18, 2013 (UK / EU)

Sonic Lost World has a share of mediocre and suspicious designs, but there’s also an old Sonic Magic flash that has kept fans on the drip feed of their choice for many years. There are many 2D stages, but it’s also a handheld entry to try out the “appropriate” 3D, which is impressive considering the 3DS hardware.

Don’t get me wrong. The 3DS version is generally a very average experience and much likes the Wii U brother, but it’s far from the worst sonic game I’ve ever played and it’s a platform Includes a simple moment of joy It’s really pretty good.

Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Studio USA

Release Date: November 15, 2005 (US) / November 18, 2005 (UK / EU)

If you’ve ever wondered how Sonic games intersect with third-person shooters, Shadow the Hedgehog is the answer. This spin-off followed Sonic Adventure 2 and Sonic Heroes, advancing the series on a “darker” and more “mature” route. It suffers from much of the elegance and poor level of design of other less Sonic adventures, but it’s arguably not as poor as its reputation suggests. Attempts to create a more glittering version of Sonic will endeavor desperately, but the approach has fans as well as Shadow the Hedgehog.

