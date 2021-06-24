The Technical.ly Pittsburgh CMU grant spurs Hazelwood’s robotics innovation.Community leaders want to benefit their residents





The Pittsburgh tech scene has grown from a startup to a big company like Google and Facebook over the last few decades. Now, the influx of new money could begin further growth after the pandemic by combining local academic achievement with the talent of locally grown entrepreneurs.

Last month, Carnegie Mellon University announced a $ 150 million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to Auckland’s new science and technology resources and Hazelwood Green, a growing innovation hub on the site of a former steel mill. Funded the Robot Manufacturing Center. The new Auckland building next to the Carnegie Museum of Art on Forbes Avenue has a modern laboratory focused on automation and machine learning, and the manufacturing center will develop and integrate CMU’s robotics work into the community. I am aiming for.

This grant represents a new investment in Pittsburgh’s technological talents, many of which come from the CMU itself, strengthening the city as a global hub for robotics.

“While advancing our education and research mission, these initiatives facilitate CMU’s efforts to have a positive impact on society, both locally and nationally,” said CMU Farnamja. President Hanian talked about funding for cross-university science, advanced manufacturing, and robotics innovation. wall. “The impact of this investment is felt not only at Carnegie Mellon University, but also in the Pittsburgh region, which could revolutionize industry in western Pennsylvania and beyond and promote economic development.

Joel Reed, Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Robotics Network, agrees: The new resources provided by this grant will attract more talent to CMU and Pittsburgh and create new intellectual property that could inspire a generation of startups. But more importantly, he told Technical.ly that this increased commitment to what is already a major robotics institution is “investors interested in the community and what is happening here. We continue to attract and increase the number of

Robotics usually requires a more hands-on approach and makes remote work more difficult than in other technology industries. As a result, Reed states that this ongoing construction of research and manufacturing infrastructure here has made Pittsburgh an increasingly destination city for industry.

“In the case of internet technology, it’s already happening that they go through Pittsburgh on a regular basis, just as people budget to go to the Bay Area multiple times each year or year. [for robotics]”Reed said.

CMU will allocate half of the grant to Auckland buildings and the other half to the Hazelwood Green Manufacturing and Innovation Center. Although not the only tenant on a growing riverfront site, CMU’s commitment to this subsidized redevelopment is like Sonya Tillman, executive director of the Hazelwood Initiative, one of Hazelwood Green’s community partners. Important for local neighbors.

“It’s an impressive grant and I think it’s telling both [Richard King Mellon Foundation] Commitment to Hazelwood in general and CMU’s commitment, “said Tilghman. “One of the things that appeals to me, and perhaps other community organizations, is how to leverage neighbor initiatives to benefit the inhabitants here.”

Redevelopment efforts can be a daunting task, especially as they relate to Pittsburgh technology. One of the biggest projects I remember these days is the remodeling and construction of Bakery Square. This is East Liberty’s office and shopping center, which has succeeded in generating growth in local technology, but has also led to the evacuation of hundreds of residents and increased gentrification of the surrounding area. Neighborhood.

Along with other community partners, the Tilghman and Hazelwood Initiative are there to prevent it from happening again.

“We, even practitioners, have comprehensible concerns,” she said. “I think we have the right partner today, but the project isn’t complete today. It’s probably 20 years.” And to provide local support and gain neighborhood, Tillman said, “This It takes 20 years of vigilance to ensure that it develops in a way that is beneficial to the community. “

Some of that vigilance also involves maintaining affordable homes through permanent options for lessors and owners, she said. After providing basic housing security to Hazelwood residents, Tillman said that institutions like CMU opened up various jobs throughout the new technology hub, as well as more entrances to its workforce. We also want to invest in the educational opportunities we offer.

“Once you know where to put your head, things like getting an associate degree can be more achievable or achievable,” she said. “That’s what you can visualize.”

The exact plan for these ideas has not yet been determined, but the first grant announcement leveraged funding to “regional focus on sustainability, equity and comprehensive economic opportunities. The emphasis was on realizing a “social” center.

Tillman is seeing signs of progress, especially at the Shared Prosperity Center announced by the CMU in April with the Heinz Foundation.

“They have been in the neighborhood for some time in some way,” she said. But in both of these new initiatives, “they have a new level of presence here and have the opportunity to actually show what sharing of prosperity means.”

