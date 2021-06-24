How to shop smarter on Amazon Prime Day with Microsoft Edge





In 2021, Amazon Prime Day sale events will take place June 21-22 in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico and several other countries, with thousands of bargains for customers during the 48 hours. And access to exclusive sales. Of the site-wide product. Some of them include items such as desktop computers, laptops, phones, appliances and accessories.

However, you may encounter so many deals at such an event that you lose control and buy something you don’t need. Or dive into a deal that you find worthwhile. In fact, it’s being manipulated to make you believe it’s a good deal when it’s not. However, if you’re shopping on Prime Day 2021, save time, hassle, and money with shopping tools built into Microsoft Edge, including collections, coupons, price history and comparisons, and extension support. I can do it.

Of course, in addition to the tools built into Microsoft Edge, you need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of trading. The subscription costs $ 119 a year (or $ 12.99 per month), but you’ll also get many benefits, including free, fast shipping, access to company videos, music, gamestream services, and many other perks.

This Windows 10 guide walks you through the steps you can take to leverage Microsoft Edge in Windows 10 to reduce the stress of shopping on Amazon Prime Day and save you money.

How to create a Prime Day wishlist in Edge

Collection is a feature available in Microsoft Edge that simplifies the process of collecting something (images, text, videos, links) from the Internet. You can also use it to organize and compare the prices you want to get during Prime Day 2021.

To get the most out of your collection, use the following steps:

Open Microsoft Edge.

[設定とその他（省略記号）]Click the button[コレクション]Select an option.

Source: Windows Central

Quick Tip: You can also use the bottom of the address bar to open the collection. If not available[外観]Go to the page (edge: // settings / appearance) and[コレクションの表示]Turn on the button toggle switch. Alternatively, you can use the Ctrl + Shift + Y keyboard shortcuts.

[新しいコレクションの開始]Click the button.

Source: Verify the name of the Windows Central list (for example, Amazon Prime Day 2021) and press Enter. Browse Amazon products.

If you find something you like, use the right pane[現在のページを追加]Click Options.

Source: Windows Central Repeat steps 5 and 6 to add the item to the collection. (Optional) Right-click on the item and[削除]Select the button and delete it (if necessary).

After completing the steps, you can start shopping a little smarter with the Microsoft Edge collection. In the collection, open one at a time or[メモを追加]Next to the button[設定とその他]Click the button to open the context menu[すべて開く]You can select options.

Add notes to the collection

There are two ways to add notes when using this feature. You can add notes to the list and write a message within each item of the list.

Add notes to the list

Use the following steps to add notes to your shopping list.

Open Microsoft Edge.

[設定とその他（省略記号）]Click the button[コレクション]Select an option.

Source: Select the Windows Central collection to add a note.

In the upper right corner[メモを追加]Click.

Source: Make a note of the Windows Central list.

You don’t need a note to create your wishlist, but it will help you add certain details when shopping on Prime Day.

Add notes to items

Use the following steps to add notes to items in your wish list.

Open Microsoft Edge.

[設定とその他（省略記号）]Click the button[コレクション]Select an option.

Source: WindowsCentral Select the collection to which you want to add notes.

Right click on the item and[メモの追加]Select an option.

Source: Windows Central

Make a note of the item.

Source: Windows Central Click the checkmark button to save the note.

After completing the steps, a note will be added at the bottom of the item to help you quickly remember the promotional code and other details at the time of purchase.

Compare collection prices

You can also compare prices among other retailers within the collection. This helps save money if the same product is available at a lower price on another website.

Use the following steps to compare prices to collections.

Open Microsoft Edge.

[設定とその他（省略記号）]Click the button[コレクション]Select an option.

Source: Click the Wishlist for Windows Central Amazon Prime 2021.

Click the “Compare prices with other retailers” option within the item.

Source: Windows Central

Quick Note: This option is only available for products that Microsoft Edge has detected as having various offers across the web.

[他の小売業者からの価格]In the section, select the lowest priced store to expand the view (if applicable).

Source: Click the Windows Central product title to open the website for purchasing the product. Or[この結果を追加]Click the button to save the item to the collection. (option)[他の販売者を表示する]Click an option to open Bing search results that include other pricing options.

After completing the steps, you may be able to use this feature to save money when purchasing certain products during Prime Day.

How to Find the Best Prime Day Deals on the Edge

In Windows 10, Microsoft Edge can also save you money when shopping online with associated coupons, discount codes and price history.

This feature works automatically when you set Bing as your browser’s default search engine. With the right search engine set up, you’ll receive unobtrusive alerts about your offers when shopping at Amazon and other online retailers.

To find the best deal during Prime Day 2021 on the Edge, use the following steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Opens a web page for Amazon products available for Prime Day. Click the price tag icon to the right of the address bar (if available).

Please refer to the price history of the item to see how the item has changed over time.

Source: Windows Central

Quick Note: This feature is not inflated to make sure you understand if the product is sold at an acceptable price and to make it look like it is being sold at a great price. Also, depending on the product you are watching, you may need to click on the price history option at the bottom of the page.

[他の小売業者と比較]Click Options to see how much your product is sold by other retailers and make sure you get the best deals (if applicable).[コードのコピー]Click the button to clip the promotions available at checkout (if available).

After completing the steps, you can add the item to the card. You should be able to save money by applying the code during the checkout process.

How to Find Prime Day Deals Using Extensions Edge

In addition to the built-in shopping tools, you can also extend the capabilities of Microsoft Edge to install extensions that give you the best deals while saving money during Amazon Prime Day (and everyday shopping). I can do it.

Amazon Assistant

Amazon Assistant is an official extension from online retailers. The extension checks the product page you are viewing on an external website (such as Best Buy or Microsoft Store) and displays the same item, including direct links, current prices, 30-day pricing information, and related products.

This extension is designed to give you access to Amazon when you view your products on another site, but when you view valuable price history, related product information, or sign in to Amazon, retailers It’s also a great tool for shopping on Amazon’s website. Your account can use extensions to quickly create wishlists, view orders, and access current transactions.

Use the following steps to install Amazon Assistant.

Open Microsoft Edge. Open the Edge Add-ons store and install Amazon Assistant.

[取得]Click the button.

Source: Windows Central[拡張機能の追加]Click the button. (Optional) Click the Expand button in the address bar.

[開始]Click the button.

Source: Follow the instructions on the Windows Central screen to complete the tour. Sign in with your Amazon account (if applicable).

After completing the steps, you can use the extension to start shopping during Prime Day. If you’re shopping at another online store, the extension will display an alert informing you that a better deal is available on Amazon.

Keeper

Keepa is a freemium service that tracks and provides price history for Amazon products. Extensions work by embedding historical information within the product page. When browsing products on Amazon, we check the price history to determine if the transaction is actually closed. If you’re not sure about the discount, you can sign up for Keepa to track your items and be alerted when the price drops to the amount you want.

Use the following steps to install the Keepa extension on Microsoft Edge.

Open Microsoft Edge. Open the Edge Add-ons store and install Keepa.

[取得]Click the button.

Source: Windows Central[拡張機能の追加]Click the button.

After completing the steps, you will be able to browse any item on Amazon. The extension embeds the price history of the item at the bottom of the description, allowing you to make more informed purchase decisions.

Camerizer

Camelizer is another Edge extension that connects to the Camel Camel Camel service to display the price history of virtually all Amazon products. Unlike the Amazon Assistant extension, Camelizer only works when you browse products on Amazon. However, the pricing history is over 30 days and includes pricing from products sold and fulfilled by Amazon and third-party sellers.

Similar to the pricing history feature built into Microsoft Edge, this extension provides pricing information to help you determine if a transaction is worth it. Or if the price has been raised recently and then lowered, which looks like a significant discount.

You can also sign up for the service, create a wishlist, and be alerted as soon as your product reaches the desired price on Prime Day 2021 (and beyond).

To install the Camelizer extension in your Windows 10 default browser, follow these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Open the Edge Add-ons store and install The Camelizer.

[取得]Click the button.

Source: Windows Central[拡張機能の追加]Click the button.

After completing the steps, when browsing products on Amazon, you can click the expansion button in the address bar to view your price history and understand if you are getting great deals.

Other Windows 10 resources

For more helpful articles, articles, and answers to common questions about Windows 10, visit the following resources:

