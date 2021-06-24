Google publishes new spam algorithm update





Google’s Danny Sullivan has confirmed that search results have been updated with algorithms aimed at combating spam.

The update will end today, June 23, 2021. The second spam update will continue next week.

No exact details have been provided for this particular update. However, Google publishes spam updates on a regular basis to maintain the quality of search results.

Legitimate websites that follow Google’s webmaster guidelines are unlikely to worry about these spam updates.

Google strictly defines what it considers to be spam, primarily including low-quality sites that trick users into providing personal information or installing malware.

Spam updates are also targeted at phishing scams and other malicious people on the web who try to rank in search results under the guise of relevant pages.

That said, even sites that follow Google’s guidelines are vulnerable to hacked spam. If your site isn’t properly protected, you may be unknowingly delivering spam to your users.

Google’s Annual Anti-Spam Report shows that hacked spam is rampant. If your site’s ranking suddenly drops after an update today or next week, it’s wise to look at your site’s security for signs of potential attacks.

When a site is hit by a spam update, its content is either demoted in search results or removed from Google’s index.

The company estimates that its automated system keeps more than 99% of visits from search results spam-free.

In announcing this update, Sullivan linked to a blog post in April detailing Google’s recent anti-spam results.

Last year, Google’s automated system blocked 25 billion spam pages from being indexed daily in search results.

As Google publishes its annual anti-spam report next year, we may learn more about the impact of the June 2021 spam update.

As part of our regular work to improve results, we have released a spam update on our system. You can learn more about our efforts to combat spam in this post: https: //t.co/piCLhbZPkH

And this video below: https: //t.co/xMYWm4HPze pic.twitter.com/83IL0EB9Lm

— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 23, 2021

For more information on how Google fights spam, Sullivan links to the video below.







