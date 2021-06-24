Booz Allen sits at the beginning of another transformational journey-Washington Technology





Booz Allen sits at the beginning of another transformational journey

Booz Allen Hamilton, a management consulting firm that has been successful for decades, has transformed over the past decade into a company that combines its legacy with deep technical capabilities.

As Booz Allen’s Global Defense Leader states, the company is not leading the slide deck.

“We are more likely to offer product demos than PowerPoint presentations,” said Karen Dahut.

That transformation began almost 10 years ago with Booz Allen’s Vision 2020 strategy. Since then, the company has remained firmly in the top tier of government contractors. Ranked 6th in the 2021 Washington Technology Top 100, with $ 5.6 billion in prime contracts.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is our focus on becoming the federal government’s premier digital integrator,” said Dahut, who spent nearly 20 years at the company. “We provide our clients with world-class tools and digital strategies to enable them to make the transformations they need for their mission.”

In short, Booz Allen builds features around engineering, software development, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

A major step in that journey was to set up a strategic innovation group in 2012, she said. The organization is focused on finding and integrating innovations across the broader technology market.

“We want you to believe that we are the best innovators,” Dahut said. “In reality, big and small tech companies are innovating interesting technologies that can be applied to government missions.”

Part of Booz Allen’s innovation strategy is to find out where innovation begins in the commercial sector. She said they would first bring their work to private customers and then move them to the intelligence and defense department.

“If we can adopt these technologies in our digital solutions, we can help government change faster,” said Dahut.

One aspect of Booz Allen’s strategy, which is often overlooked, is the company’s strategy for acquisitions. Booz Allen, like many of its peers, is not known as a serial acquirer. In fact, the comment about Booz Allen’s trading strategy is that companies often don’t have it.

“We were very intentional about the M & A,” Dahut disagreed.

The facts confirm her position. Booz Allen recently completed the acquisition of Liberty IT Solutions for $ 725 million. Liberty IT is a contractor with a deep footprint across the Department of Veterans Affairs, but more importantly, features related to Salesforce solutions and other IT transformation capabilities. This is the first acquisition by Booz Allen since signing with commercial cybersecurity firm Morphick in 2017.

Booz Allen made a stake earlier this year in Tracepoint, another commercial cyber organization with digital forensics and incident response technology.

“We have built a world-class enterprise development feature, which is always inspiring companies to think about technology, features and solutions and bring them into their portfolio,” said Dahut.

That means building partnerships and relationships with other companies and their leaders. Some of those companies are targeted for acquisitions. Others remain partners.

“We like to think of M & A targets as strategic accelerators,” she said.

Duffot often returned to Vision 2020 when talking about Booz Allen’s success in the federal market. She called this strategy “incredible strategic and financial success.”

But now that 2021 is over, the question is what will happen to the next strategy. Booz Allen will officially announce a new plan in the fall, but Duff has provided a preview of some guidelines.

Since the introduction of Vision 2020 in 2012, Booz Allen has been at the crossroads of government mission and technology.

“That’s really important,” said Dafoot. “In 2010, we didn’t always see us in the middle of a mission, but now we’re truly embedded in the mission and enabling technology.”

The basic truth is that technology is the power of change in the market. All entities, whether for-profit, nonprofits, or government agencies, must be technical organizations.

“It will continue that way, and it will be even more immersive,” Dahut said. “Over the next decade, technology will not only fulfill the client’s mission, but it will also be the definition of the mission itself.”

Technology is more than just an enabler, it creates the need for a closer bond between contractors and customers.

“This concept of a partnership between government and industry to invest in R & D together for these incredibly difficult mission sets is important to our business, but to all industries in the future. It will be an element, “said Dafoot.

Booz Allen is on this path with Vision 2020, and the next strategy will be built on it.

“We have already embedded ourselves in this technology ecosystem and have actually created these partnerships,” said Dahut. “And now, how do we take advantage of these more scary things in the future?”

Vision 2020 was aimed at transforming Booz Allen in a variety of ways. She said the next strategy will focus on customer transformation.

(Look forward to the upcoming Project 38 podcast, where Karen Dahut details Booz Allen’s strategy, future transformation of the company and market, and her views on diversity and inclusion in the federal market.)

