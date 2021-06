EA confirmed that Battlefield 2042 uses bots to fill the server of 128 players

Coming this fall, Battlefield 2042 offers the largest skirmish in the series. Its All Out Warfare mode can accommodate 128 simultaneous players in a single match on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. However, there are not always 128 people in each match. The EA backfills these servers with bots to maintain game data. The company confirmed with The Verge. There are currently no plans to turn this off.

Because humans are prioritized, you won’t encounter AI soldiers during peak play, and if you really hate bots, you can play in other modes. However, at the main event, up to 64 AI soldiers can help perform the game, depending on the region, platform, and the number of actual humans that can participate. This applies to both conquest mode and breakthrough mode.

To protect your bot (assuming your bot is good)

It’s certainly a polarized decision, but given the alternatives, I think it might be a wise decision. If you don’t know how long you can retain users in a multiplayer game, it’s dangerous to build your game around 128 simultaneous players (64 on PS4 and Xbox One). I wish I had a talented bot when EA released the original Titanfall in 2014. The 6v6 game died very early because of all the ways to split the player base (between Xbox and PC, between game modes, and whimsical matchmaking). It wasn’t long before my buddies, and I couldn’t find any decent matches on my PC.

MAG, a PS3 game that supported the battle of 256 players in 2010, has triggered a petition to actually add bots to the game. Also, EA’s Star Wars Battlefront will restart the bot used with the player to enhance certain modes.

(Do you think Battlefield in particular would be a better game, especially with smart and loyal bots? Played properly as a team. This is one of my favorite gaming experiences, but Jet’s I’ve seen many games fail by players who seem to enjoy the crash repeatedly. On the ground.)

Of course, I’m still not sure if the Battlefield 2042s bot will be a good one, but it all depends on it. I certainly couldn’t tolerate what appeared in PUBG. EA bots may also be in progress. The game is still under development, and the use of AI will be adjusted as player data comes in, the company said.

The EA says it will soon need to get more information about how the new bot works. If you like it, you can watch more games as needed. Battlefield 2042 does not have a single-player campaign, but friends who solo play any map or game mode against the bot team or fight in co-op mode.

