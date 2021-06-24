Aston Martin A3 Vantage Roadster honors the oldest extant Aston





It’s been 100 years since chassis number 3, now known as A3, was deployed from Aston Martin’s first facility on Abingdon Road in Kensington, London. This was the third car Aston Martin had ever built.

To celebrate A3’s 100th anniversary, the HWM Aston Martin Dealer in Walton, Surrey, is working with the Aston Martin Heritage Trust & Museum (AMHT) to sell three modern A3 Vantage Roadsters for sale today. I entrusted a typical car.

The cost of each of these limited edition roadsters has not been announced and they may all be sold in the UK.

Aston Martin A3 Vantage Roadster

Aston Martin A3 Vantage Roadster

Aston Martin A3 Vantage Roadster

Aston Martin A3 Vantage Roadster

Original A3

The car, now known as the A3, was originally driven by the company’s co-founder Lionel Martin and was acquired by AMHT in 2002. It is equipped with an 11-horsepower 1.5-liter 4-cylinder side valve engine. It set several records, including a 1923 run at 84.5 mph on the Brooklands circuit. The A3 was recently repaired by renowned Aston Martin specialist Ecurie Bertelli before the war to bring it as close to factory conditions as possible.

Aston Martin A3 Vantage Roadster

A3 Vantage Roadster

Each of the three new A3 Vantage Roadsters features a black square mesh grille insert and bright aluminum surround with a heritage badge inspired by the original A3 model. Another nod to the original is the front fender gil insert. They feature exposed aluminum panels that have been hand-polished by Bertelli, engraved with “NO_3” and equipped with a fixed saddle leather strap. Unique 20-inch lightweight forged aluminum wheels painted in gloss black are designed for these cars and hide the bronze brake calipers.

The interior of the A3 Vantage Roadster features a perforated seat with traditional Aston Martin script embroidered on the center console lid. The obsidian black interior contrasts with brass trim and chestnut tongue accents and stitching.

Aston Martin A3 Vantage Roadster

Aston Martin A3 Vantage Roadster

Aston Martin A3 Vantage Roadster

The A3 Vantage Roadster is powered by Vantage Roadster’s standard Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine with 503hp and 505lb-ft torque with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The A3 Vantage Roadster will be open to the public for the first time on Saturday, June 26th at the Dallas Burston Polo Club in Southern, Warwickshire. Pre-war Aston Martin and Lagonda models, Felsom era D2 cars, as well as DB4, DB5, DB6, DBS models on display, cars with V-type 8-cylinder engines from 1969 to 2000, DB7, V12 Vanquish , One-77, and Vulcan.

