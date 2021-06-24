The House of Representatives antitrust bill could change the Internet, as we know it.Method is as follows





As lawmakers prepare to move the bill out of the committee on Wednesday, the current challenge is to understand what the new law means for the products and services consumers use every day.

The tech support organization, Chamber of Progress, said the bill would outlaw the harmless features that consumers love. For example, in a letter to Tophouse Democrats, Google said it would be barred from displaying shopping lists at the top of search results. That’s because it can be seen as a disadvantage to Amazon. Facebook was unable to reciprocally promote Instagram stories in the Facebook news feed. And YouTube may be forced to carry pornography.

However, these are industry horror tactics designed primarily to upset the legislative process, said Stacy Mitchell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, an advocacy group that is particularly critical of Amazon.

This is what we don’t know what we are doing.

Amazon

Amazon may be forced to choose between operating a marketplace for third-party sellers or returning to an era when it sold only retail products themselves. Amazon’s interconnected businesses, such as Alexa Smart Assistant, Amazon Web Services Cloud Computing, and the growing logistics business, may eventually be forced to split into parts.

A spokesman for Washington Democratic Party Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who co-authored the Ending Platform Monopolies Act, one of the six antitrust bills under consideration, said the driving force behind the bill was Amazon’s huge scale and various business areas. He said it was a blame. Take control and control of sellers on the platform.

“The bipartisan Ending Platform Monopolies Act requires major platforms, including Amazon, to sell business units such as Fulfillment by Amazon, and the power of platform gatekeepers can prioritize their services. “Spokesman Chris Evans said. “They have to pay for Amazon’s fulfillment to sell their products,” he felt.

A supplementary bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, prohibits sellers from requiring sellers to purchase other Amazon products or services, provided that Amazon is on the platform. Blocks Amazon from using seller sales data to promote Amazon-branded products. And it prevents tech giants from trying to control how sellers price their products.

Amazon says that by requiring companies to stick to one business model, the bill may force them to stop supporting independent third-party sellers at the expense of the economy. It was.

“If more than 500,000 American SMEs make a living on Amazon’s marketplace and they don’t have access to Amazon’s customers, these third-party sellers will raise awareness of their business and earn comparable income. It’s a lot harder, said Brian Hughesman, Amazon’s vice president of public policy.

According to analysts, this may be a politically savvy message, but if Amazon has to choose between selling the product itself on its platform or offering a third-party marketplace, It seems to suggest choosing the former.

Google

Google can be hit by law in multiple ways.

Under Jayapal’s bill, Google could be forced to spin off certain businesses if the Justice Department or Federal Trade Commission regulators can prove that a conflict of interest exists.

For example, if Google decides to grant the ability to stop self-trading or competition, Google may face a court order to sell YouTube or part of its advertising business. The Congressional fact sheet, released with the bill, specifically outlined how “search engines couldn’t own a video service that had an incentive to support in search results.”

A bill led by Congressman David Siciline could outlaw the ability of tech giants to improve their services and products over similar services and products offered by competitors, imposing enormous new obligations on Google’s search business. There is sex.

“The first case is Yelp vs. Google,” said Hal Singer, an economist and antitrust expert at George Washington University. For years, Yelp (YELP) has argued that Google prioritizes rating its restaurants over high-quality Yelp reviews, which negatively impacts competition in local search. Google didn’t respond immediately to requests for comment, but said earlier that its search engine was designed to get the answer users were looking for in the most efficient way possible.

(The restrictions proposed by the Self-Priority Search Ranking Act apply equally to Amazon’s Marketplace and Apple’s App Store, where search is an important feature.)

Apple

Cicilline’s bill explicitly targets Apple’s restrictions on app developers. The company has been accused of blocking apps such as Spotify and Fortnite from evading Apple’s in-app payment system. Apple charges 30% for sales within the iOS app. Under the new law, Apple couldn’t prohibit app makers from linking to external payment methods.

The bill could also open the door to third-party app stores for the iPhone, Apple said on Wednesday, Apple’s walled garden, which now makes the Apple App Store the only source of iOS apps. Said that it caused a potentially monumental disruption to Apple’s ecosystem.

Apple sent a letter to Congressman on Tuesday, releasing a white paper on Wednesday, arguing that allowing others to sell access to iOS apps would reduce user privacy and security. For example, Apple’s app tracking transparency requirements for iPhone apps are not always implemented by third-party app stores.

When users download apps that Apple hasn’t screened, “it will be flooded with new investments in iPhone attacks,” the newspaper said. “A malicious attacker is set a precedent for the security of iPhone devices.” Encourage them to develop tools and expertise to attack on a non-scale scale. ”

Facebook

Many of the bills that affect Facebook focus on the company’s strategy for managing and retrieving user data.

Facebook has been accused of trying to buy or duplicate its social media rivals, including buying Instagram for $ 1 billion in 2012.

Under one bill, tech giants that the FTC or DOJ have determined meet the standards of the law will not be able to purchase future rivals or businesses that will strengthen the giant’s ability to maintain control over its direct competitors. was. Another bill aims to make it more expensive for companies to submit documents for a merger. This can cost millions of dollars to fund antitrust enforcement agencies.

In short, the bill could make it difficult, if not impossible, for Facebook to buy the next Instagram.

A Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement that the bill “underestimates relentless competition within the tech sector,” including foreign companies such as TikTok, WeChat and Alibaba.

“The surest way to address the challenges facing the Internet today is to address areas of greatest concern to people, such as content moderation, election integrity, and privacy. Don’t try to dismantle your products or services, “said a spokeswoman.

Microsoft

Despite its immense size and scope, Microsoft (MSFT) is among those accused of abusing its monopoly power in a groundbreaking report following last year’s House Judiciary Committee antitrust investigation. did not. Siciline hasn’t explicitly stated whether Microsoft will be a “target platform” as defined by law, but Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google may not be the only companies that meet the scope criteria. It warns that it is expensive. Under the bill, companies with a market capitalization of $ 600 billion or more and more than 50 million US users per month or 100,000 or more business users per month are subject to the new law.

However, Microsoft President Brad Smith told Bloomberg in a recent interview that “there are aspects of the law that absolutely apply to Microsoft.” He refused to go into the details.

Microsoft has a market capitalization of about $ 2 trillion, and some of its products exceed the bill’s usability threshold.

Outlook

Even if the bill is passed, the changes will not be made automatically. To successfully dissolve a company or ban it from engaging in illegal activities, the FTC or DOJ must first ensure that it meets the definitions outlined in the law. Regulators must then file a proceeding and win the case alleging that the company has violated the new law.

Nonetheless, some of the laws under consideration include jailbreak cards, and companies with convincing legitimacy for their actions can avoid prosecution. For example, in Cicilline’s anti-discrimination bill, tech giants act by providing evidence that their practices do not overburden other business customers, or to protect user privacy and sensitive data. You can avoid liability by showing that you need it.

Regulators like the FTC are unlikely to file proceedings under some of the examples cited by the Chamber of Progress, Singer said. “There are so many cases of malicious, anti-competitive, self-priority and persuasive cases that we never chase harmless things.”

Still, don’t underestimate the technology industry’s ability to fight law in and out of court, said William Kovacich, a law professor and former FTC chairman at George Washington University.

“To oppose this, I imagine we’ll spend a wealth of resources on lawyers, economic consulting firms, tech professionals, public relations professionals, and all the arts that make Washington a thriving regulatory capital,” he said. Stated.

