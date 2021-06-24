5 Tips for Teams to Get the Most out of Google Drive Shared Drive





Shared Drive gives a team of people who use Google Workspace access to a common set of files, eliminating the need to review individual file sharing settings.

Image: Andy Wolber / Tech Republic

Almost all editions of Google Workspace Business, Education, and Enterprise give you and your team access to shared drives. (Note: Business Starter does not have a shared drive). Shared drives are a great way for groups of people to work with files and folders without having to share access to individual items.

However, when working with organizations that use Google Workspace, we find that few people use shared drives as much as they need. Here are five shared drive tips that people in organizations using Google Workspace should know to encourage more people to use shared drives.

1. Team files must be on a shared drive

For group work, files on shared drive are better than files shared with other users in My Drive (Figure A). Files on a shared drive are “owned” by the shared drive, not by the person who created the file. For example, you still own files that you create in My Drive and then share with others. In contrast, files created on a shared drive are owned by the shared drive and are automatically available to everyone else who is a member of that shared drive.

Figure A

Google Workspace works well when users use a shared drive for files. Files on the shared drive are available to all users who have access to the shared drive.

2. Shared Drive Manager: Make most members contributors

We recommend that you configure most members of the shared drive as contributors (Figure B). In the contributor role, you can add and edit files, but you cannot move or delete files. Of course, if you want to further restrict access, you can add members as commenters (only view and comment on files) or viewers (provide view only access). However, the roles of commenters and viewers are fairly limited, preventing users from adding content.

Figure B

Adding users in Shared Drive Manager allows most users to get contributor access. This allows users to add and edit files. Content managers and managers can also move or delete files.

Want to make everyone a content manager or manager? Users with these permissions often re-create folders and files on the shared drive to their personal taste, unaware that the changes affect the structure of the shared drive for all members of the shared drive. May be placed. If you’re a Shared Drive Manager, consider carefully before giving someone the role of Manager or Content Manager.

3. Use different shared drives for different teams and projects

Create shared drives for individual projects as well as for different teams. It may be clear that each team needs a different shared drive. Only members of the shared drive can access the shared drive, so you need a separate shared drive for each individual set of users who need shared access to files.

In addition, it’s a good idea to create separate shared drives for major projects and individual projects. For example, you can use a shared drive for client / customer files, another shared drive for managed files, another shared drive for new pilot projects, and so on.

4. Move files from My Drive to Shared Drive

After you create a shared drive and add members to the shared drive, you can move files from individual My Drive storage to the shared drive. Each person on the team who owns the files used by the team may need to move the files to a shared drive because different files can be owned by different people. In general, it’s a good idea to move the files in order and make sure the items are transferred as expected.

Google offers at least four ways to move folders and files to a shared drive.

Drag and drop files from My Drive to Shared Drive. Select the file, select the three vertical dot menus, and go to the shared drive (Figure C). Upload a file or folder from your local drive. If you’re using Google Drive For your desktop, drag and drop files from your local drive to your shared drive.

Figure C

Once contributors (or more) have access to the shared drive, you can move files from My Drive or your local system to the shared drive.For example, select a file and then as shown[移動]Use the menu options to move the item to the shared drive.

5. Create a new file on the shared drive

When you go to a shared drive in Chrome on the web,[+新規]You can use options to create new Google Docs, sheets, slides, drawings, forms, etc. within that shared drive (Figure D). New items created this way will be automatically available to other members of the shared drive. If you have a habit of adding new files to a shared drive, you can minimize the need to move the files from My Drive to the shared drive later. In addition, team members are already accessible as members of the shared drive, so[共有]It also reduces the need to use buttons.

Figure D

On the web, when you move to a shared drive in your browser,[+新規]You can use the button to create a new file directly in the shared drive. These items will be automatically available to other members of the shared drive.

How do you and your team use shared drives?

How do you decide if you need a new shared drive and if you want to add a new folder to an existing shared drive? What kind of files do you store in My Drive? How did you migrate from files on My Drive to files on Shared Drive? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber) how you and your team are using Shared Drive.

