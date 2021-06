Technological advances will help the mAb sector adopt continuous production

A study recently published in Current Opinion in Chemical Engineering focused on the challenges the industry faces when switching from batch mode to continuous mode processes for mAb therapies and found that effective control is a major hurdle. It was.

Dr. Anurag Ratore, author of the DBT Center of Excellence for Biopharmaceutical Technology at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, says the industry finds it difficult to move the ongoing process from lab to commercial scale.

Continuous processing has recently received a great deal of interest in the production of biopharmacy. Rathore tells GEN the benefits of increased productivity, often 1015x, significant reductions in facility footprint and equipment costs, improved process control and consistent product quality.

However, industrial implementation remains an important task due to the high complexity associated with continuous process control. Real-time monitoring of critical quality attributes followed by real-time process control may not be possible for all attributes and all unit operations as needed.

Real-time analysis

Even in batch processes, typical monoclonal antibody therapies have many important quality attributes that need to be measured.

In continuous mode production, these same attributes need to be measured in real time as long as the process is running. This requires a very different approach, says Rathore, citing glycosylation as an example.

Analyzing the glycosylation pattern of monoclonal antibody products requires a complex series of steps, including enzymatic digestion, HPLC, and mass spectrometry, continues Rathore. The additional burden of continuous processing is a significant reduction in the time the manufacturer has to make decisions.

Batch production is inefficient, but gives manufacturers the luxury of performing analysis and deciding on future course of action.

Innovative solution

Real-time monitoring will be less difficult in the future, according to Rathore, who predicted that recent advances in analytical technology would ease the implementation process.

Over the last few years, significant progress has been made in connecting everything using analyzers, especially spectroscopy for real-time monitoring, both mechanical and empirical process modeling, and advanced data analysis, says Rathore. Says. This combination is emerging as the future of 4.0 manufacturing.

Ultimately, mAb manufacturers who want to use continuous processes will need to use innovative analytical techniques as part of a robust and adaptable automated control system, Ratore said, effectively controlling continuous processes. Emphasize that you need the right analyzer or sensor combination to do this. Process model and data analysis.

This combination can be effectively used to facilitate real-time process monitoring and real-time process control. Artificial intelligence is already heavily used in drug discovery and is gradually shifting to bioprocess control. As far as I know, all major pharmaceutical companies are working on creating their own process control flavors, Rathore explains.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos