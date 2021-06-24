Post Malone delights fans with the purchase of a new supercar





You can argue that Post Malone didn’t have the career he had without a high-end car.

The music video for his breakout hit single, White Iverson, which currently boasts over 914 million views on YouTube, features Rolls-Royce Ghosts for rent, who are donuts in a dusty paddock. doing. Since then, he has become one of the most successful musicians of the 21st century, renting and buying nice cars. Many of them.

His taste is eclectic, to say the least. Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge with bright yellow interior. Ghostly white Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster. He even has a Subaru WRX (relatively speaking, of course) for when he wants to fly under radar.

But he clearly prefers American Motors. It’s probably not that surprising for his latest pickups, but it still makes it worthy. Malone (real name Austin Post) took him to Instagram yesterday to showcase his latest ride: a second-generation Ford GT supercar.

The second-generation Ford GT, which has been in production since 2016, is the same as the first-generation (sold only for two years from 2005 to 2006), to the legendary GT40 race car that won the Le Mans 24-hour race four times. It’s a tribute. Immortal line by the movie Ford v Ferrari.

Unlike the GT40 and 1st generation GT, the current Ford GT is equipped with a 492kW 3.5L twin turbo EcoBoost V6 instead of a V8. This decision to adopt the V6 was skeptical by Ford fans dyed blue and always made the new GT a somewhat disruptive car.

But the look and impressive performance of that supermodel isn’t sneezing. With a top speed of 348 km / h and a time of 0-100 km / h in just over 3 seconds, it is unmatched by any car outside Europe. Original GT40. Posty knows it’s obviously good to see it.

His fans are also fans, with comments ranging from “lem me borrow” and “that’s sick” to “GT represents a good taste”.

Other American monsters in his garage include the Hennessy Velociraptor 6×6, the 4th generation Lincoln Continental, the accused Chevrolet C-10, and the “Sex Spec” 1992 Ford Explorer with butterfly doors. I will. Texas loves his livestock.

Car YouTuber James “TheStradman” Condon (who may remember being the genius behind this tank tread Aventador) recently traveled to the Posty garage with his father Rich Post. I looked around for more expensive cars. Watch the video above.

