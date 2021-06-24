Best iPhone 12 Cases: The Most Protective iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Cases





This is an experience that no one wants to repeat. Drop the caseless phone on the ground and crack the glass screen to make you want to add insurance. Fortunately, anyone who buys the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro hopes that a new, well-designed case will be available in the online shop to save you from the expensive visits to the Apple Store. Whether you recently bought a new iPhone 12 or want to switch to a new case, read our Favorites to keep your device safe.

Are the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro the same size?

Yes, they are the same size. Also, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have the same measurements on a 6.1-inch display, so it’s easy to find a case that fits both models of smartphones.

Look at the 12 Pro case you like, but do you only have 12? Make sure you’re not talking about the iPhone 12 mini because of its small size, or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which has a large 6.7-inch display. (All models in the iPhone 12 line can be compared here with Apple’s guide.)

iPhone12 Case Purchasing Guide

Styles: From wallet-like covers to sturdy shells that can withstand sudden drops, you can find an overwhelming number of phone case styles online, but only a few are worth the money. .. In our research, we chose the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases for every situation, whether it’s a charging case or a stylish leather foldable case.

Durability: Most iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro cases should provide a protective base layer and withstand common wear from everyday use. The durability of each case depends on the material, but the point is that the case will last for years, so we chose only those from reliable brands.

Protection: That’s not really a problem, but when you drop a new iPhone, you need to protect your phone with a case no matter what. It’s important to remember how well your case protects your phone, as it also affects where you use it.

There are incredibly protective cases on the market, but they can also be heavy and bulky. This is because the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are slightly boxy phones, so I’m not including them in the list. That said, you should be able to find a stylish phone case that provides ample protection from drops and other damage.

Zaggu

Buy: Invisible Shield Screen Protector for $ 59.99

The screen protector isn’t always included in the phone case, so buy a screen protector in addition to the case to prevent scratches on the phone screen and prevent cracks and travel for repairs. I recommend it. (You can buy more screen protectors here.)

What is the best iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro case?

Below, we have selected some of our favorite iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases from brands such as OtterBox, Pelican and Nomad.

Casetify MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Case Best Wireless Charging Case

Casetify

Casetify makes phone case selection incredibly fun thanks to its endless selection of patterns and styles. This iPhone 12 case is available in both clear black and matte black and completely covers all edges of the device. It is strong enough to withstand a drop from up to 6.6 feet.

According to Casetify, the case is made of partially recycled plastic products, and you can also use the text box to add and customize your own text before adding it to your cart. You can also charge your 12 and 12 Pro wirelessly with the case attached, so you don’t have to remove it when the battery is low.

Buy: Casetify MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Case for $ 75

Nomad Leather iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Cases Most Stylish Leather IPHONE 12 Cases

Hackberry

The wallet-style iPhone case is a great option to protect your iPhone and store your credit cards and more in one place. Nomad’s is the most stylish leather iPhone 12 case I’ve ever found, available in both black and rustic brown Horween leather.

Store your ID, credits, and cash on the other side of your smartphone and the case will close. This means that in addition to the built-in wallet, you can take advantage of additional screen protection. Ideal for travel, especially for business trips that require access to business cards.

But the biggest attraction is its style. This is a big break from some of the bulky, overly modern cases available. The case develops a nice patina over time and the more you use it, the better it looks. On the other hand, it’s leather, but when used with a Qi wireless charger, it can be boosted quickly and easily.

Buy: Nomad iPhone 12 Case for $ 39.98

OtterBox Defender Series iPhone 12 Case Tough and Functional

Amazon

Few phone cases can compete with the durability of OtterBox. This Defender case lives up to its name and wraps the 12 or 12 Pro in a polycarbonate cover. The case not only prevents falling, but also covers the open port of the phone. This is essential, for example, when using the phone on the beach.

I love the case that comes with a clip that supports the iPhone 12 and can be used to watch videos on an airplane or when you need to watch a recipe while cooking. Bonus: Includes a lifetime warranty.

Buy: OtterBox Defender Case for $ 56.66

Pelican Protector Series iPhone12 Pro Case Best Budget-Friendly Protective Case

Amazon

I have personally tested the Pelican Protector iPhone 12 Pro case and highly recommend it to protect it from drops and scratches. The case is easy to hold and is durable, especially when taking pictures, but it doesn’t feel as heavy as the other protective cases you purchased. The volume and power buttons are covered with a case, but they are easy to press. The case protects the edges of the iPhone screen, but it’s not bulky.

According to the brand, the pelican case can protect your phone from a 15-foot drop, thanks to the TPU shell and internal rubber layer. I like the two strips on the back of the case, which makes it easier to grip. I also like how the case keeps the smartphone from slipping off the surface. We’ve never had such a protective iPhone case and were impressed with how it protects the iPhone 12 Pro’s screen from random drops.

Purchase: Pelican Protector Series iPhone Case $ 22.80

Peel Super Thin iPhone12 Pro Case The most stylish and minimal case

leather

This isn’t a sturdy protective case, but it’s still a good cover if you’re looking for a minimal slim phone case for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. I love the thinnest design, which is closest to having no case at all, while keeping the phone from being overexposed when it falls off my hand or desk.

The case is slightly lifted to protect both the screen and the cell phone camera. It’s also compatible with wireless chargers, so you can save battery just by setting it in the charging pad.

Peel offers a wide selection of colors, which in short makes it one of the best looking iPhone cases around.

Purchase: Remove iPhone 12 Pro Case for $ 29

Alpatronix iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Charging Case Best Charging Case

Amazon

Do you work remotely and use your phone more often? Your phone is probably getting a fairly low battery these days. Consider upgrading to an iPhone 12 charging case instead of packing another portable charger in your pocket or bag. This allows you to extend battery life immediately from the protective case.

This Alpatronix case comes with a 5000mAh battery and can also be used with a wireless charger when the pack runs out. Charging cases are easy if your battery is regularly running out of life due to streaming music, checking and replying to emails, and all other app usage.

In addition, Amazon Prime members can now save even more with a 15% coupon at checkout.

Buy: Alpatronix iPhone 12 Charging Case for $ 45.95

