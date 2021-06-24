Empire Counterattack: High-Tech Giants Strengthen Defense Against House Antitrust Bill





The Big Tech Empire counterattacked before Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee began considering a package of antitrust bills that represent the greatest threat to Silicon Valley’s power.

Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.21%, Facebook Inc. FB, + 0.46%, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN representative, -0.05% significantly impede the ability to acquire small rivals and disrupt digital platforms The target of the bill to let you. And potentially disbanding their company warned that the law would hinder innovation, jeopardize consumer privacy and security, and handcuff the United States in economic competition with China, among other dangers. .. (Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, -0.17% GOOG, -0.42% had no comments.)

Apple has pushed back a letter to the committee and an online internal newspaper outlining the security and privacy risks of sideloading the program to the App Store, with comments from CEO Tim Cook last week. Amplified. In the tech panel, he warned that sideloading would disrupt iPhone security and many privacy initiatives built into the App Store.

This paper, tailored to Houses behavior, is from Epic Games Inc on App Store parameters. It’s in the midst of Apple’s legal confrontation with. According to people near Apple, opening the platform with appropriate security measures will not only be less secure for children, but will also increase ransomware, malware, fraudulent privacy, and privacy breaches.

In a letter to the House of Justice Committee on Wednesday, Apple’s senior director of US government affairs, Timothy Powderly, said the law would hinder innovation and promote competition that undermines consumer privacy in the process. I warned. Apple is concerned that the current proposal will adversely affect consumer privacy, device security, and innovation, he wrote.

We’re still analyzing invoices, but so far we believe it will have a significant negative impact on the hundreds of thousands of American SMEs and tens of millions of consumers selling in our stores. Brian Hughesman, Amazon’s vice president of public policy for purchasing products from Amazon, said in a statement emailed to MarketWatch. The Commission is moving unnecessarily fast in advancing these bills. Chair Siciline and members of the Commission are encouraged to slow down, postpone markup, and scrutinize the wording of the bill for unintended adverse effects.

The FTC and its new chair, Lina Khan, are scrutinizing Amazon.com Inc. for a $ 8.45 billion acquisition of MGM Studios to enhance its prime video streaming service.

A Facebook spokesman told MarketWatch: Antitrust laws should promote competition, protect consumers, and not punish successful American companies. The surest way to address the challenges facing the Internet today is to address areas of greatest concern to people, such as content moderation, election integrity, and privacy, and the products they depend on. Don’t try to dismantle the service. These bills underestimate relentless competition within the technology sector, including competition with foreign companies such as TikTok, WeChat and Alibaba. The proposed bill is not a solution to the ever-changing challenges of the consumer Internet. They are poisonous to the Americas tech industry when our economy can’t afford it.

Mark Isakovitz, Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc., said GOOGL, -0.17% GOOG, -0.42% how these bills make many of their favorite services. He told MarketWatch that he would be shocked to break it. .. As many groups and businesses have observed, the bill will require us to reduce service and prevent us from providing important features used by hundreds of millions of Americans.

All this would dramatically undermine US technology leadership, impair the way small businesses connect with consumers, and raise serious privacy and security concerns, Isakovitz said.

The law, a handicraft of the House Judiciary Committee’s investigation over a year that led to a comprehensive report on digital market competition last year, is ambitious and significantly revisits some of the world’s most valuable companies. May form. But federal lawmakers said antitrust laws need to be introduced into the digital economy of the 21st century.

These bills are a direct and measured response to the competitive issues identified in the investigation and documented in a comprehensive report, House Rep. David Siciline, Chairman of the House Anti-Trust Commerce Administrative Law, said in a statement. Said in. Wednesday. Digital marketplaces suffer from a lack of competition. Many digital markets are defined by monopoly or duopoly control. Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are the gatekeepers to the online economy. They fill and buy rivals and abuse monopoly power that is detrimental to consumers, competition, innovation, and our democracy.

House members will first consider the 2021 Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act, he said.

Democrats in the House of Representatives are trying to strike bipartisan support for the bill, but much of the tech and business community is rallying to present a united front for packages.

Well-tuned regulations are certainly worth discussing, but the extreme provisions in these bills do more harm than profit and we are in the fight against foreign domination in the technology / e-commerce industry. Retreated, said in a statement at the Alec Stap Progressive Policy Institute, Director of Technology Policy.

Bret Jacobson, co-founder of digital advocacy company RedEdge, says the new law is going in the wrong direction, and policymakers aren’t trying to dismantle successful companies, but the next 25 Amazons, He insisted that Facebook and Google need to consider how to create an environment. At the moment.

However, it remains unclear what immediate impact antitrust law will have on industries that thrive only during a pandemic. With Amazon approaching its all-time high and Facebook soaring at a $ 1 trillion market valuation, the top five tech companies, including Microsoft’s MSFT, have a combined market value of -0.09%, or about 8.7. It’s a trillion dollars.

Microsoft couldn’t get any comments right away.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note on Tuesday that the lack and difference of consensus on both sides of the aisle on antitrust issues is a key issue in advancing this long-term investigation. Said. Despite reports / content and frameworks on Big Tech player recommendations (M & A, business practices, etc.), without changes to core legislation, the antitrust momentum would hit the brick wall and so far. We consider it a headline risk that investors are trampling on.

Ives was very bullish on tech stocks in the second half of 2021, gaining a 15% share.

In the trading on Wednesday afternoon, all tech big 5 stocks were flat.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos