The Nokia G20 is a $ 200 budget smartphone that lacks a 4K screen and lacks 5G connectivity. Is it worth it?





The Nokia G20 is a low-priced smartphone scheduled for the summer of 2021 that costs just $ 200, which is lower than the average cost of most devices on the market today. However, what’s missing is the latest technologies and features such as 4K displays and 5G connectivity, which aren’t too many when compared to prices.

If a user alternates between buying a $ 999 iPhone 12 Pro device for the Nokia G20, buying five smartphones can be the same price as an Apple device.

Nokia G20, what makes it cheaper?

Why is the Nokia G20 so cheap? Well, mainly because it’s a build. Nokia smartphones aren’t cheap in terms of their manufacturer, but because of the downgrade version that focuses only on the essentials, not the features or other elements, and emphasizes the superior engineering and design behind them. , Affordable.

The Nokia G20 is an Android smartphone, and the Google operating system for smartphones is generally open software, so it’s cheaper in terms of selling price. Second, I chose a 6.52-inch 720×1600 LCD screen instead of a 4K OLED screen. Yes, it’s only 720p, no 1080p FHD.

Second, there are only 4G LTE, WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 connections. It is included in most devices that people use.

Nokia G20 release date, price, etc.

The Nokia G20 will be released next Thursday, July 1, but it’s unclear if it will reach the US coast or aim for an international release. However, if the user wants to check its availability, they can check it by selling directly there and choosing to ship when the device drops into Nokia’s online store.

It is worth noting that it will be available in the online store on Thursday, July 1st.

In terms of pricing, smartphones aren’t even $ 200, as the exact price is $ 199. It’s insanely cheap and affordable for a modern smartphone with specs suitable for everyday use.

Nokia G20 Specifications:

Android 116.52 inch 720x1600LCD 4 GB RAM 128 GB Internal storage (with expandable MicroSD card slot) (up to 512 GB) 5,050 mAh Battery 10W fast charging Fingerprint sensor USB-C connection Front cam: 8 MP Rear cam: 48 MP, 5 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP (4 Camera Setup) Chips: Is the MediaTek Helio G35 2.3 GHz Octa-Core Nokia G20 Worth It?

Nokia’s G20 is an ideal phone for everyday use, so if it’s an everyday smartphone used for basic to intermediate applications such as calling, texting, chatting, and navigating, it’s certainly Is worth it. But don’t expect it to work for hardcore games and other powerful features.

This device can hold a few days’ worth of charge and is sufficient for use in the various necessities expected of mobile phones. Plus, it’s an affordable product that doesn’t hurt your pocket and provides the smartphone experience you need.

