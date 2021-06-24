Marketing major devises innovative strategies for local emerging technology companies





Nic Zabel 21 and Erica Schultz 21 have just graduated from an economy where technical turmoil is a rule, no exception. A technology-focused marketing course, MKT G430 Marketing Management aims to prepare students such as Zabel and Schultz to prepare for this reality through hands-on experience consulting with local technology companies.

This course is an example of the practice of the University of St. Thomas’ Digital World Business (BDW) initiative. This initiative is a comprehensive approach to providing students with new technology capabilities that are essential to all future professionals. For marketing majors like Zabel and Schultz, this learning was done in the form of a semester-long climax project that combined teams with local tech entrepreneurs. Zabel and his team consulted with REM5, a virtual reality lab and event space based in Minneapolis. Shultz and her team focused on ReMember, the first restaurant loyalty mobile app platform designed by Matty OReilly 19MBA, a 28-year veteran in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Marketing professor Gino Giovannelli teaches a climax course. Giovannelli, a trained engineer and founder of his own digital marketing consulting firm, has a unique qualification to guide students through this hands-on experience. For Giovannelli, there is no magic related to emerging technology areas. Technology may be new, but it’s about recognizing that the key is not to be threatened by the unknown. And it’s important for students to first dig deeper into the business, then to understand technology, and to stay on top of the process of understanding the business, Giovannelli said. These students couldn’t cut corners because the product was foreign to them.

Lisa Abendroth, Business Director of the DigitalWorld Initiative, explained that students are responsible for knowing the limits of their technical capabilities. Universities have the impetus to provide a psychological environment in which students feel safe enough to admit what they do not know. [As a student] I have to say humbly, I don’t know some of these things, and now I need a safe space to be able to explore it. According to Avendros, we provide students with that psychological safety.

This class had an equally significant impact on students and business owners. Throughout the semester, students developed a comprehensive marketing strategy for their business partners and announced it via Zoom. For some, it was their first experience as a consultant. This is the first time I have collaborated with a company. According to Zabel, I made a difference and felt like I had real work experience as a professional.

Amir Berenjian, co-founder of REM5, was impressed by both the students and the work they produced. “We have built a very productive and mutually beneficial relationship with St. Thomas students,” said Verenzian. For us, this has been a great way to gain raw insights and perspectives from demographics at the doorstep to driving digital innovation over the coming decades. For students, it was a valuable exposure to disruptive technologies like VR and AR, and an exciting view behind the curtains of entrepreneurship and start-ups. Programs like this really help bridge the gap between textbooks and the real world. Therefore, I would like to commend St. Thomas and the students for promoting this initiative. “

OReilly was equally impressed with the presentations at the students and ReMember. He left the experience with some important considerations regarding prioritizing restaurant onboarding over end users. According to OReilly, it’s a great job that is very thorough and very well done.

It was important for students to immerse themselves in the technology of their choice, but Giovannelli explained that the success or failure of the effort, whether the product is technology-based or not, results in a relationship.It ’s about the ability to work effectively with clients and teams once you pass by. [the technology], That’s just marketing, and it’s just working with people, Giovannelli said.

Giovannelli is passionate about preparing students for the reality of the postgraduate world. It’s like a dress rehearsal for a big show. He said it was for the grade this time and soon for the real thing. However, he is confident that his students will succeed because he feels the desire and thirst for learning and growing among them. This generation is the only generation to understand it. They don’t have to be taught how to do it. They just need to be told to do it, and they go out and get it done.

