Google Drive and YouTube sharing will change in July





Soon, public links to the huge number of items stored on Google Drive and YouTube will stop working. In the name of enhanced security, Google is changing the way link sharing is handled by both services. Active users can opt out of the switch, but files and videos destroyed by unused or inactive accounts may disappear permanently. ..

This is because shared links will be part of the new system and Google says it will be more secure. On YouTube, new links are clearly difficult for anyone to guess or access without explicit access. The new link also has the effect of linking more activity to a particular account and requiring viewers to log in. This allows you to track access and make it part of each user profile.

On YouTube, changes affect all videos that are public but marked as private. Private videos uploaded before 2017 will change their status to private from July 23, as described in the blog post and the 5-minute video. The current way private video works removes all old links and embeds. In addition, sharing is limited to a maximum of 50 people, and all of them will need a Google account to view it.

If you would like to continue sharing your old private videos using public links, embeds and comments, you can opt out by account by filling out this form next month. The only other option is to re-upload those videos and leave them marked as private.

Google Drive has made the same changes announced today on the Workspace Updates blog. When you click a link to access a file stored in the cloud, it will contain a resource key that determines who can and cannot access it. If you already have access to the file (perhaps while logged in to your Google account), you can continue to access the file. If you have direct access, it will continue to work.

Google Drive security update email

If not, you need to request access to the file or folder. If you have a personal Google / Gmail account and are using Drive, you will receive an email warning about files affected by this change after July 26th. If your account contains affected links, you can opt out of security updates as long as you opt out by September 13, 2021.

It gets a little more complicated if you use a Google Workspace account managed by your employer, school, or other organization. Administrators / IT departments can choose to opt out completely, apply updates to all users who cannot opt ​​out, or apply updates to allow individual users to remove from a particular file. ..

