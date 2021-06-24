Outset Medical employs Amazon’s top health AI engineer as CTO





Outset Medical (NSDQ: OM) today announced that Jean-Olivier Racine has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer.

A 20-year veteran in the technology industry, Racine previously headed engineering and science for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health AI, managing Amazon Comprehend Medical, Amazon HealthLake, and other health services under development. Was there. For news releases.

Based in San Jose, California, Outset is the creator of the Tablo hemodialysis system. The company said Racine’s new role will oversee strategic advances in its product technology, amplify its data-driven innovation engine, improve patient care experience and improve provider operational efficiency. It was.

Jean-Oliviers’ knowledge of developing large-scale, high-availability services for storing health data such as Health Lake is important to the innovation initiatives we seek to empower patients and healthcare providers. .. Trigg said in the release. His background in designing scalable, high-performance cloud architectures for home health and consumer products such as Amazon Halo and Fire TV, and using machine learning to gain health insights from data such as Comprehend Medical Is also valuable. Invented in a way to increase the population of dialysis patients.

Outset’s Tablo hemodialysis system sends patient treatment data to the electronic medical recording system and Tablo Hub, a unique cloud-based provider portal for aggregating all patient and Tablo fleet records.

According to the company, the information captured by the platform will facilitate data analysis and machine learning algorithms and will be used in new roles as Racine seeks to improve technology, improve service efficiency and discover new opportunities. is.

According to Racine, I’m joining Outset Medical because of the huge opportunities the dialysis industry offers, especially when it comes to using technology and AI to develop new care modality. Throughout my career, I’ve seen advances in the health technology industry as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and consumer-driven digital experiences have become a reality for many patient populations.

“I use my expertise to build on the incredible advances Outset has already achieved at Tablo and continue to move towards a technology-enabled future, new to patients and providers. I look forward to creating efficiency.

