Faster than before-Porsche adds a delicious 353kW GTS model to its local 911 lineup





• Local prices start at 2.2 million rants and rise to 2.6 million rants.

• It uses a 3.0-liter horizontally opposed 6-cylinder engine with a turbocharger and supplies 353kW and 570Nm.

• Porsche announced the first GTS version of the 911 12 years ago.

Porsche is adding a new GTS model to the popular 911 performance range. Local customers can choose from five trim levels, including cabriolet and Targa variations that guarantee a starting price of 2.2 million rand.

A turbocharged 3.0-liter horizontally opposed 6-cylinder engine that delivers 353kW and 570Nm propels the GTS from 0 to 100km / h in just 3.3 seconds. The 8-speed PDK transmission powers the rear wheels or all four wheels.

Underneath that skin is a GTS-specific suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and a 911 Turbo braking system, in addition to the lightweight design package available for the first time in GTS.

The package uses carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) full bucket seats, lightweight glass for side and rear windows, and a lightweight battery to scrape an additional 25 kg. The back seat has also been removed. Other performance improvements include rear axle steering and additional aerodynamic finishes that come standard with this equipment package.

Driving: 515kW Porsche 911 GT2 RS Great driver’s car without compromise

Porsche chooses different wheel sizes at both ends of the car, with 20 inches larger at the front and 21 inches larger at the rear. All models come standard with LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus). Sections such as headlight rims and daytime running light surround are treated with a dark finish.

Other standard features include the GT Sport steering wheel, Sport Chrono package with mode switch, Porsche Track Precision app, and tire temperature display. In the interior package, seams are available as an option in Carmine Red or Crayons.

Components such as seat belts, headrests, tachometers and sports chrono watches are offered in contrasting colors. The dashboard and door trim inserts are covered with matt carbon from the GTS interior package.

The presence of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto enhances the functionality. All models come standard with a 3-year or 100,000 km drive plan warranty.

