Google Workspace: Google Chat, Gmail, and other features for use in the latest collaboration initiatives





Google Workspace has been updated to meet a variety of needs and essentials. At work, there are collaboration tools, especially those provided by internet companies to businesses. It features a new app for Gmail to use the Hangouts chat feature and Google Chat, which has received an advanced search feature for searching the message body.

Mountain View Giants has upgraded many of its features for collaborative online work, providing tools and assistance to those who need it, especially business needs. As a result, when the rise of digital technology spotlighted empowering Google’s suites and other services, it was the service sought after in this pandemic.

Gmail’s “Google Meet” feature

Hangouts has been Gmail’s longtime partner and chat feature. In particular, it has provided applications installed on most Android smartphones over the past year. But it was overlooked because many competitors outperformed the application.

The best thing about Hangouts is that you can access it within your Gmail app or website, and ultimately with chat capabilities, so you can use it within your Google email interface. However, Google Meets differentiates this by introducing “chat” and “room” features to enable a better collaborative experience under the workspace initiative.

To enable this, the user must access the system and choose to use or remove the system.

In the Gmail app, look for the three dots next to it and click on it.[設定],[有効],[チャットのタブと部屋の表示]Find and display.Now the interface of the app, the bottom of the page, or the side menu bar

Advanced search for Google Chat

Google Chat applications, on the other hand, allow users to use advanced search capabilities. This will allow users to search for items and keywords faster than ever before. Google Chat is also under Gmail and will be an accessible feature if Google Mail is primarily used.

To search for keywords and images, the user must switch the chat profile of the person they are talking to. Most often at the top of the screen. Then go to Settings and there is a “Search by Conversation” option available.

Find the word you are looking for by setting parameters such as keywords or common words that do not contain a specific phrase. It’s like the functionality of a common chat app such as Messenger.

This feature was also added primarily to Google Messages for Android phones and desktops.

Google Workspace: Is the Switch Worth It?

Switching to Google Workspace is a must, but the new features are far superior to the previous tools the company offers. This helps provide a wide range of access to tools that can be applied to your business and personal needs with one Google account that everyone is most likely to have.

