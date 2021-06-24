CMC Microsystems’ strategy aims to leverage Canada’s high-tech manufacturing





Montreal-(BUSINESSWIRE)-CMC Microsystems (CMC), a non-profit national organization that accelerates technology research and commercialization, specializes in semiconductors by helping existing and new companies achieve their goals. Has plans to accelerate high-tech manufacturing in Canada, including the success of mass production.

CMC brings together 14 project founders from industry, academia, and non-profit technology research organizations to support a five-year program called Manufacturing of Integrated Components for Internet Edge FABrIC.

Overall, FABrIC is a $ 700 million program. The program is expected to attract $ 480 million in industrial research and development. The CMC has also funded the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF), managed by the Canadian Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), with $ 120 million.

This initiative supports a large national ecosystem through influential collaboration between SMEs, large corporations, academic research institutes and nonprofits to support Canada’s innovation ecosystem.

The proposal also details the $ 100 million generated as income or provided by state or matching funds and used during the project.

The fund complements the R & D programs of more than 100 Canadian SMEs and accelerates product development and commercialization. CMC’s technical staff work with research and manufacturing facilities to provide specialized materials and processes to give new technology products a performance advantage.

Most importantly, this program ensures that the intellectual property (IP) developed remains in Canada and is locked into the hardware technology of the new product.

The FABrIC implementation will generate about 4,000 new high-tech jobs.

CMC and partners will enhance manufacturing technology in the following globally important sub-sectors.

Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) integrate photonics special semiconductors and quantum devices.

Gordon Harling, President and Chief Executive Officer of CMC Microsystems, states that these are technical areas where Canada has proven its expertise. Supporting specific ecosystems accelerates research and enables new start-up hardware companies for research and development of manufactured products, allowing existing companies to increase market share of new products He said he could help.

FABrIC targets niche technologies that Canada has demonstrated its research, development and manufacturing strengths. It is a perfect complement to the sheer volume of commodity semiconductor chip (foundry) businesses that cost billions of dollars to build and exist in only a few countries around the world.

About CMC Microsystems:

CMC Microsystems works with researchers and industry throughout the Canadian National Design Network (CNDN). We provide access to a world-class platform for computer-aided design (CAD), prototyping and manufacturing services (FAB), researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry training and support (LAB). .. Our services cover microsystems, nanotechnology and photonics, supporting the innovative sectors of the next-generation economy. CMC lowers the barrier by providing easy access to the right tools to create tomorrow’s technology. Our network consists of more than 10,000 entrepreneurs and researchers from 60 higher education institutions across CNDN.

2021 and Reg. TMCMC subsystem. all rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos