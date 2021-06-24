Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G, Buds Q2, Smart TV India Released Today: Expected Price, Specifications





Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Smart TV full-HD 32 inch, and Realme Buds Q2 will be available in India today (June 24th). Two new Realme Narzo phones debuted outside India last month. In this series, the Realme Narzo 30 comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, while the Realme Narzo 305G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Apart from smartphones, the Chinese company will also launch the Realme SmartTV Full HD 32-inch, which is teased to support thin bezels and Dolby audio. Realme Buds Q2 will also be available with advanced active noise canceling (ANC) capabilities. Read on to see when Realme devices will be available in the future, livestream details, estimated prices, and specs.

Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme SmartTV Full HD 32inch, Realme Buds Q2 Launch Live Stream Details

The virtual launch of the Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme SmartTV Full HD 32 inch, and Realme Buds Q2 will take place today at 12:30 pm. The event will be livestreamed through Realme India’s YouTube channel. You can also see it below.

Realme Narzo 30, Realme Nazro 30 5G, Realme Buds Second Quarter Prices in India (Forecast)

The price of Realme Narzo 30 in India has not yet been officially announced. However, the phone made its debut in Malaysia at MYR 799 (about Rs 14,200) with only a 6GB + 128GB storage variant. In contrast, the Realme Narzo 30 5G was launched in Europe for € 219 (about 19,400 rupees) in a single 4GB + 128GB storage model. Meanwhile, Realme Buds Q2 made its debut in Pakistan for 5,999 rupees (about 2,800 rupees). Indian pricing for Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and Realme Buds Q2 may match global pricing. Pricing details for the Relame Smart TV Full HD 32-inch have not yet been revealed.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications

Dual SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 30 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Internally, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and 6GB of RAM. The phone has a 48 megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 lens, a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor, and a triple rear camera setup that houses a 2 megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 self-camera on the front.

Realme offers 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card via a dedicated slot. The phone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition, the Realme handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W dirt charge fast charging.

Realme Narzo 305G specification

The Dual SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11. It features a 6.5 inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the OctaCore MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48 megapixel primary sensor and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2 megapixel tertiary sensor. In addition, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 30 5G connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, and USB Type-C ports. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery.

In particular, the Indian version of the Realme Narzo 30 5G is similar to the existing Realme 8 5G, so there may be some differences from the European model.

Realme Buds Q2 specification

The Realme Buds Q2 comes with a 10mm dynamic driver and a polymer composite diaphragm. True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones also include a game mode that reduces latency to 88ms. Realme also offers ANC technology, which is advertised to reduce external noise by up to 25 dB. In addition, the earphones can provide up to 28 hours of playback in the bundled charging case.

Realme Smart TV Full HD 32 inch specification

According to the details available on the Realme site, the Realme SmartTV Full HD 32 inch comes with a 1,920×1,080 pixel display panel that produces 85% of the NTSC color gamut and is powered by the Chroma Boost Picture engine. The TV can also provide peak brightness of up to 400 knits. In addition, it comes with 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby audio support. The TV runs on Android TV 9 Pie with features such as Chromecast support and Google Assistant.

