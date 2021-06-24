FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade Get Yuffie & Sonon’s Play Arts Kai Figure





news

Today, Square Enix has announced that it will release two action figures depicting Yuffie and Sonon from FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade.

Giuseppe Nerva released on June 23, 2021

Today, Square Enix has announced that it will release two action figures depicting Yuffie and Sonon from FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade.

The figures are on sale under Square Enix’s original figure brand “Play Arts Kai” and can already be pre-ordered.

The price of Yuffie and Sonon is 16,280 yen, which is about $ 147. They will ship on June 4, 2022 and July 2, 2022, respectively.

That’s certainly a good lead time.

If you want to see what they look like, you can enjoy some of the pictures below.

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade is currently exclusively for PS5.

If you want to know more about what FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade offers, you can read the official instructions below and check out some of the gameplay.

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake will be available on PlayStation 5 on June 10, 2021 as FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade. A visually enhanced edition of the acclaimed and award-winning game. A new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character and numerous gameplays for players to enjoy have been added.

Experience the city of Midgar like never before with improved textures, lighting and atmospheric fog. Switch game modes to switch between graphics mode, which prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics, and performance mode, which prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second, and a fully customizable photo mode, a timeless adventure favorite. Capture and share your moments.

Enjoy immersive combat with the DualSense PS5 controller with tactile feedback integration. In a new episode featuring Yuffie, she plays as Ninja Yuffie Kisaragi, who infiltrates Shadow Shinra to steal a powerful materia and bring her hometown back to glory. Play with new characters and enjoy an enhanced gameplay experience featuring multiple new battles and additional gameplay. This adventure brings a new perspective to the FINAL FANTASY VII remake story that you can’t miss.

By the way, recently, Square Enix has prioritized the completion of the second half, so Tetsuya Nomura himself confirmed that there are no plans for DLC in the first half of the remake.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos