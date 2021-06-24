Immutable launches Gods Unchained Ethereum token





The gods obviously like tokens. Immutable today announced that Gods Unchained blockchain card game will partner with NineRealms to launch a new Ethereum token called $ GODS.

Based in Sydney, Australia, Immutable will release $ GODS tokens to expand its in-game trading market and play-to-earning system. This means players can buy and sell in-game tokens and hear their opinions on how to run blockchain games.

Immutable said this would help give players a stake in the game and its economy, shifting power from developer to player by providing in-game assets that the player can actually own.

The $ GODS token is central to the gaming ecosystem and provides both in-game and external utilities. At launch, $ GODS acts as a utility and governance token, not only giving owners a say in the digital space, but also providing active staking opportunities that allow players to earn rewards through gameplay campaigns. To do. Over time, functionality will be expanded to embed tokens within the Gods Unchaineds play-to-earn game loop, allowing players to earn $ GODS tokens simply by playing the game. I call this the leisure economy. There you will be paid to play the game.

$ GODS interacts directly with Gods Unchaineds non-fungible token (NFT) assets. This is a new NFT that players can use in-game and trade or sell on the market. That is, these games have uniquely identifiable digital items that players can acquire, buy, or sell, and players can permanently own the items.

Immutable X has created a marketplace for game players such as Gods Unchained to buy and sell the items they collect. Immutable X is the brainchild of Immutable, the Australian game team that runs the NFT trading card game Gods Unchained. Gods Unchained is an important NFT game as it is built by a development team led by Chris Clay, a former director of Magic The Gathering: Arena. Gods Unchained is a game-winning play that allows players to win collectibles over time, Immutable founder Robbie Ferguson said in a recent interview with GamesBeat. And they can make money by trading their collections, including blockchain, a unique NFT that can prove not to be a copy by secure digital ledger technology.

Over the past few months, NFTs have exploded in other applications such as art, sports goods and music. The NBA Top Shot (a digital take of collectable basketball cards) is one example. The NBA Top Shot was published by Animoca Brandsand, built by Dapper Labs, and five months after it was released to viewers around the world, sales exceeded $ 540 million. In addition, artist Beeple’s NFT digital collage was sold at Christies for $ 69.3 million. Investors are pouring money into NFTs, and some of them are game fans. Prices for NFTs are falling, but many of those fans are worried.

As one of the highest-selling blockchain games in 2020, Gods Unchained recorded millions of games during the ongoing beta period and boasts over 4 million assets. Tokens will be launched behind the scenes of Gods Unchaineds’ latest expansion set, the Trial of the Gods. The set is completely sold out and new expansions are imminent.

$ GODS is created, published and distributed by Nine Realms for use within the Gods Unchained ecosystem.

$ GODS is an ERC-20 token that natively interacts with ImmutableX, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum trading. The Immutable X platform enables peer-to-peer transactions without interfering with gas charges and will be expanded to include ERC-20 tokens when $ GODS tokens are dropped.

In 2020, Immutable partnered with StarkWare. This is a company that takes advantage of using Ethereum cryptocurrencies and their security at no huge cost. Immutable X is built on StarkWares Layer 2 scaling technology. Basically, users don’t have to trust lasting immutables to continue to own a trusted NFT on Ethereum. According to the company, the Immutable Xs mainnet is now available as NFT’s first Layer 2 solution on Ethereum.

Other Ethereum solutions are creating alternative, faster cryptocurrencies in different ways to reach consensus. However, these options are not as popular as Ethereum. Another solution is to create sidechains with different types of transaction processing. However, Immutable believes that these solutions can fail because security is not yet as strong as Ethereum. If security fails, NFT reliability also fails, which can be disastrous, Immutable said.

For more information on $ GODS, please check this link for the latest information on eligibility, distribution methods, and how to request and earn tokens. Immutable has about 100 employees, 40 of whom are working on Gods Unchained.

