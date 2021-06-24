Pokemon GO is rolling back the COVID change and not everyone is happy





When COVID-19 takes root and the United States and other countries are blocked, Niantic will need to adjust some of Pokemon GO’s gameplay mechanics. After all, when the whole world is blocked, or when emphasizing social distance measures to control deadly viruses, go out and play or meet and attack others. It’s hard to tell people to do it.

However, with vaccinations available, COVID cases flattened or diminished in many countries, and many restrictions lifted, Niantic is ready to roll back many of the changes made at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Is done.

The biggest changes returned include an increase in the effect of incense, an increase in the number of daily gifts from Buddy Pokemon, and an increase in the distance of PokeStop-Jim interaction.

Originally, the effect of incense was enhanced to attract Pokemon more often, so it was possible to catch it even if it could not leave the house. The effect enhancement will be applied even if you are moving, but will return to the standard level if you are stationary. Niantic has also reduced the frequency of gifts from Buddy Pokemon, so if you need supplies like Pokeballs or berries, you’ll need to restart the Pokestop spin. Finally, the interaction distance between PokeStop and Gym reverts to the standard difference. However, Niantic states that distances can increase during future events and “as part of certain features.”

This change will not take effect until the end of the Pokemon GO Fest in July and will gradually be rolled out globally after being first applied in the United States and New Zealand. The changes are aimed at returning Pokemon GO to a game built around “exploring, exercising, playing with friends”, but not everyone is involved in returning to their previous state. There is none.

There are multiple petitions that go around the Internet to encourage Niantic to keep the increased incense and range of interactions intact. They claim that this change benefited people with disabilities and made the game much better. Pokemon GO subreddit also has several threads complaining about rollbacks. Some argue that more changes make the game safer and eliminate the need for players to cross crowded streets or trespass to reach certain areas.

Niantic hasn’t responded to community feedback so far,

