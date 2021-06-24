Real-time view of moving lithium-ion opens the door to next-generation batteries





By better understanding the operational complexity of lithium batteries, scientists could more easily identify opportunities to improve performance, and Cambridge University scientists have developed powerful new tools for their work. Innovative microscopy technology at low cost provided the first images of lithium ions in operation. The team hopes to accelerate the development of smartphones and electric vehicles that can be recharged in a short amount of time.

Dr. Christoph Schnederman, co-author of the University of Cambridge, says that a better battery is one that can store more energy, or ideally a battery that can charge both much faster. But to make a better battery with new materials and improve a battery that is already in use, you need to understand what is happening inside the battery.

Currently, to observe the operation of lithium batteries, it is necessary to use expensive and sophisticated equipment such as an electron microscope and a very powerful synchrotron X-ray device, which is hundreds of thousands of times stronger than ordinary X-rays. There is. As the first author of the study, Alice Maryweather, explains, this is a viable way for scientists to study the processes taking place in real lithium batteries in real time under real-world conditions. There is none.

To actually study what’s happening inside the battery, you basically need to have the microscope do two things at the same time. You need to observe the charging and discharging of the battery for several hours, but at the same time you need to capture a very fast process. It’s happening in the battery, she says.

Cambridge scientists have used an imaging technique called coherent scattering microscopy to make breakthroughs. This technique uses a reference beam to image a small object and interact with the scattered light to measure it. This allowed the team to image individual particles within the lithium cobalt oxide electrode in real time, revealing some interesting behavior.

This marks the boundaries of the particles that undergo a phase change as lithium ions move in and out as the battery is charged and discharged, which ultimately affected the charging speed of the device. Simply observing this mechanism is far from manipulating it to improve battery performance, but it is an important first step in the process.

Dr. Akshay Lao, who led the study, found that the speed limit of lithium-ion batteries depends on whether they are charged or discharged. The speed of charging depends on the speed at which lithium ions can pass through the particles of the active material. The rate at which the ion discharges depends on the rate at which the ions are inserted into the edge. If you can control these two mechanisms, the lithium-ion battery will charge much faster.

In addition, this study is a promising proof of concept for new imaging technologies that make it much easier to investigate battery function in more detail. This allows scientists to explore advanced battery materials and track their performance, and quickly track routes to devices that are safer, charge much faster, and hold much more energy.

Given that lithium-ion batteries have been in use for decades, you probably know everything you need to know about lithium-ion batteries, but that’s not the case, says Schnedermann. With this technique, you can see how fast you can go through the charge / discharge cycle. What I was really looking forward to was being able to use this technology to research next-generation battery materials and use what I learned at LCO to develop new materials.

The study was published in the journal Nature.

Source: University of Cambridge

